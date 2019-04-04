Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Aims to Jump-Start China Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI -- Ford Motor Co. relaunched its China business, promising a bevy of new products, less than a year and a half after its last reboot failed to arrest a sharp decline in the company's Chinese sales.

Dubbed "Ford China 2.0," the China operation, under different local leadership, plans to offer more than 30 new vehicles in the next three years, some with technology not available in the U.S., to try to revive the Dearborn, Mich.-based auto maker's fortunes in the world's largest car market. Ford said it would also invest in local design, innovation and talent development to ensure China isn't an afterthought to the U.S.

"We're still in the course of turning the ship around in China," Chen Anning, Ford's China chief executive who took charge late last year with sales in free fall, said at a relaunch event Wednesday. "My personal mission is to bring the best of Ford and the best of China together."

While analysts say fresh products will help Ford reconnect with Chinese consumers, some think the auto maker is battling market forces beyond its control. Ford and several other foreign mass-market brands, including Hyundai, Citroën and Peugeot, are getting squeezed by improving Chinese rivals offering comparable products at lower prices. Others such as Fiat and Suzuki have already been pushed out of the China market altogether. For Ford, leadership churn in both the U.S. and China has magnified those challenges.

"I think it's a long way back for Ford in China," said Robin Zhu, a senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. "I don't think there is a quick fix."

Auto sales declined 2.8% in China last year, the first yearly drop in nearly three decades. Even in those tough conditions, Ford has significantly underperformed. It sold 752,243 vehicles in China last year, down 40% from its 2016 peak; and its market share fell to 2.7%, down from the 4.5% to 4.6% it sustained from 2014 through 2016.

Any impetus generated by the company's December 2017 reboot -- implemented as Ford realized its sales were dwindling -- quickly fizzled. Mr. Chen's predecessor as China chief quit for personal reasons within weeks, having only been in post for five months, complicating Ford's attempts to turn its China business around.

Now, under Mr. Chen, who previously led state-run auto maker Chery Automobile Co., Ford China is being separated out of the company's Asia-Pacific division to become a stand-alone unit reporting directly to U.S. headquarters. That major reorganization is 80% complete, Mr. Chen said.

Other promised changes include investments in a new local design studio to help Ford better cater to Chinese tastes, Mr. Chen said. The first of the promised models, the new Escape sport-utility vehicle, was unveiled Wednesday.

Some analysts at the event were underwhelmed. "It's like the Nokia event that comes after the Apple launch," said Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai consulting firm Automobility, suggesting Ford's approach to the China market is outdated. Ford can turn things around in China by developing advanced digital mobility services for the country's smartphone-obsessed consumers, not by producing more old-fashioned hardware in what's become a fiercely competitive segment, he said.

Ford executives acknowledge their product lineup had become too stale and too generic for China, where customers expect regular model updates and the latest technology features.

"There's been a bit of an awakening in the company" about needing to meet the specific needs of the China market, said Tim Slatter, Ford China's executive director for product development.

Mr. Chen cited a connectivity system called C-V2X, which allows cars to communicate with each other and surrounding objects such as traffic lights, as an example of how Ford is now putting China at the forefront of its thinking. The system will become a feature of its China models in 2021, one year ahead of its deployment in the U.S.

Ford is also leaning on China's big tech companies to help it recover its local appeal. A new infotainment system that uses Baidu Inc.'s artificial-intelligence technology will become available this year, while Ford has already agreed to use Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s in-car operating system.

Those are merely hardware features, not the future services Ford needs to develop, said Mr. Russo. "The world is changing," he said. "I'm not sure traditional car companies like Ford are changing fast enough."

Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:48aFORD MOTOR : Aims to Jump-Start China Business
DJ
04/03FORD CHINA 2.0&RDQUO; COMBINES &LDQU : Marks Acceleration of Company's Transform..
PU
04/03FORD MOTOR : Brings Out the Jumper Cables in China...Again
DJ
04/03GM, Ford and Toyota join to advance self-driving testing, standards
RE
04/03JIANGLING MOTORS : Ford to launch more than 30 new models in China over next thr..
RE
04/03Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
DJ
04/02U.S. March and first quarter auto sales drop in weak start to 2019
RE
04/02Former UAW official pleads guilty in U.S. corruption case
RE
04/02FORD MOTOR : Europe to Take 'Hard Look' at UK Operations Under No-Deal Brexit -S..
DJ
04/02FORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 193 M
Net income 2019 4 809 M
Finance 2019 8 602 M
Yield 2019 6,66%
P/E ratio 2019 7,59
P/E ratio 2020 6,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 35 946 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,64 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY19.35%35 946
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.87%195 781
VOLKSWAGEN6.91%83 779
DAIMLER AG20.87%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.77%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG2.66%52 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About