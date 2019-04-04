Ford Motor : Aims to Jump-Start China Business

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI -- Ford Motor Co. relaunched its China business, promising a bevy of new products, less than a year and a half after its last reboot failed to arrest a sharp decline in the company's Chinese sales.

Dubbed "Ford China 2.0," the China operation, under different local leadership, plans to offer more than 30 new vehicles in the next three years, some with technology not available in the U.S., to try to revive the Dearborn, Mich.-based auto maker's fortunes in the world's largest car market. Ford said it would also invest in local design, innovation and talent development to ensure China isn't an afterthought to the U.S.

"We're still in the course of turning the ship around in China," Chen Anning, Ford's China chief executive who took charge late last year with sales in free fall, said at a relaunch event Wednesday. "My personal mission is to bring the best of Ford and the best of China together."

While analysts say fresh products will help Ford reconnect with Chinese consumers, some think the auto maker is battling market forces beyond its control. Ford and several other foreign mass-market brands, including Hyundai, Citroën and Peugeot, are getting squeezed by improving Chinese rivals offering comparable products at lower prices. Others such as Fiat and Suzuki have already been pushed out of the China market altogether. For Ford, leadership churn in both the U.S. and China has magnified those challenges.

"I think it's a long way back for Ford in China," said Robin Zhu, a senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. "I don't think there is a quick fix."

Auto sales declined 2.8% in China last year, the first yearly drop in nearly three decades. Even in those tough conditions, Ford has significantly underperformed. It sold 752,243 vehicles in China last year, down 40% from its 2016 peak; and its market share fell to 2.7%, down from the 4.5% to 4.6% it sustained from 2014 through 2016.

Any impetus generated by the company's December 2017 reboot -- implemented as Ford realized its sales were dwindling -- quickly fizzled. Mr. Chen's predecessor as China chief quit for personal reasons within weeks, having only been in post for five months, complicating Ford's attempts to turn its China business around.

Now, under Mr. Chen, who previously led state-run auto maker Chery Automobile Co., Ford China is being separated out of the company's Asia-Pacific division to become a stand-alone unit reporting directly to U.S. headquarters. That major reorganization is 80% complete, Mr. Chen said.

Other promised changes include investments in a new local design studio to help Ford better cater to Chinese tastes, Mr. Chen said. The first of the promised models, the new Escape sport-utility vehicle, was unveiled Wednesday.

Some analysts at the event were underwhelmed. "It's like the Nokia event that comes after the Apple launch," said Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai consulting firm Automobility, suggesting Ford's approach to the China market is outdated. Ford can turn things around in China by developing advanced digital mobility services for the country's smartphone-obsessed consumers, not by producing more old-fashioned hardware in what's become a fiercely competitive segment, he said.

Ford executives acknowledge their product lineup had become too stale and too generic for China, where customers expect regular model updates and the latest technology features.

"There's been a bit of an awakening in the company" about needing to meet the specific needs of the China market, said Tim Slatter, Ford China's executive director for product development.

Mr. Chen cited a connectivity system called C-V2X, which allows cars to communicate with each other and surrounding objects such as traffic lights, as an example of how Ford is now putting China at the forefront of its thinking. The system will become a feature of its China models in 2021, one year ahead of its deployment in the U.S.

Ford is also leaning on China's big tech companies to help it recover its local appeal. A new infotainment system that uses Baidu Inc.'s artificial-intelligence technology will become available this year, while Ford has already agreed to use Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s in-car operating system.

Those are merely hardware features, not the future services Ford needs to develop, said Mr. Russo. "The world is changing," he said. "I'm not sure traditional car companies like Ford are changing fast enough."

