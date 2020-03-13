Ford Motor : Amended Current report filing

Log in
03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D. C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 2)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report: February 6, 2020

(Date of earliest event reported)

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

1-3950

38-0549190

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

One American Road

Dearborn, Michigan

48126

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code 313-322-3000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

F

New York Stock Exchange

6.200% Notes due June 1, 2059

FPRB

New York Stock Exchange

6.000% Notes due December 1, 2059

FPRC

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

In a Form 8-K filing dated February 6, 2020, we announced that James D. Farley, Jr., was elected Chief Operating Officer of Ford Motor Company ("Ford") effective March 1, 2020, and that Mr. Farley's compensation arrangements would be the subject of an amended Form 8-K filing. On February 18, 2020, we filed an amended Form 8-K detailing certain compensation arrangements for Mr. Farley. In addition to those compensation arrangements, on March 11, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the following arrangement for Mr. Farley: in the event an individual other than Mr. Farley is elected as successor to James P. Hackett as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, a stock grant with a value of $2.5 million in unrestricted shares of Ford common stock will be made. If Mr. Farley is offered the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and he declines such offer, the stock grant will not be made.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(Registrant)

Date: March 13, 2020

By: /s/ Jerome F. Zaremba

Jerome F. Zaremba

Assistant Secretary

Ford Motor Company published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:45:49 UTC
