Ford Motor : Amended Current report filing

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

In a Form 8-K filing dated February 6, 2020, we announced that James D. Farley, Jr., was elected Chief Operating Officer of Ford Motor Company ("Ford") effective March 1, 2020, and that Mr. Farley's compensation arrangements would be the subject of an amended Form 8-K filing. On February 18, 2020, we filed an amended Form 8-K detailing certain compensation arrangements for Mr. Farley. In addition to those compensation arrangements, on March 11, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the following arrangement for Mr. Farley: in the event an individual other than Mr. Farley is elected as successor to James P. Hackett as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, a stock grant with a value of $2.5 million in unrestricted shares of Ford common stock will be made. If Mr. Farley is offered the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and he declines such offer, the stock grant will not be made.

