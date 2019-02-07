Ford Motor : Bill Ford Statement on the Passing of John Dingell

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Bill Ford Statement on the Passing of John Dingell

The following statement is attributable to Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company on the February 7, 2019 passing of former Congressman John D. Dingell:

"For my 20 years as Chairman of Ford Motor Company, I considered John Dingell a friend and advisor. John was a larger-than-life legend whose presence will be deeply missed at Ford. Even on the most divisive issues at the most difficult of times, he was unwavering in his efforts to find common ground. He constantly reminded us as a company and as an industry that we either work together or we fail separately. John devoted his life to serving the people of Michigan, and his legacy continues today with his wife, Debbie. His passing is a reminder that we need more leaders who are willing to find compromise and bring people together for the greater good."

