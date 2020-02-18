Ford Motor : Boosts Compensation for New Chief Operating Officer

By Kimberly Chin

Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday that it has increased the salary, as well as other forms of compensation, for its new chief operating officer, James Farley.

Mr. Farley, who will step into the role on March 1, will receive an annual base salary of $1.4 million, up from $1.1 million, the company said in an amended securities filing.

Mr. Farley's annual incentive compensation bonus target was raised to $1.89 million from $1.375 million.

Ford also increased Mr. Farley's annual stock grants to $5 million from $3.82 million.

