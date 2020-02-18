Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/18 04:04:56 pm
8.06 USD   -0.49%
08:09pFORD MOTOR : Boosts Compensation for New Chief Operating Officer
DJ
04:55pFORD MOTOR : Amended Current report filing
PU
11:07aFORD : Statement on the death of owen bieber
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Boosts Compensation for New Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 08:09pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday that it has increased the salary, as well as other forms of compensation, for its new chief operating officer, James Farley.

Mr. Farley, who will step into the role on March 1, will receive an annual base salary of $1.4 million, up from $1.1 million, the company said in an amended securities filing.

Mr. Farley's annual incentive compensation bonus target was raised to $1.89 million from $1.375 million.

Ford also increased Mr. Farley's annual stock grants to $5 million from $3.82 million.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
08:09pFORD MOTOR : Boosts Compensation for New Chief Operating Officer
DJ
04:55pFORD MOTOR : Amended Current report filing
PU
11:07aFORD : Statement on the death of owen bieber
AQ
09:31aFORD MOTOR : Correction to Car Dealers Warn of Lack of Young Buyers for New Vehi..
DJ
08:15aCar Dealers Warn of Lack of Young Buyers for New Vehicles
DJ
02:48aGM Pulls Back Overseas and Drops an Australian Mainstay -- WSJ
DJ
02/17FORD MOTOR : Statement on the Death of Owen Bieber
PU
02/17FORD MOTOR : Announces salute to dealers award winners honoring dealer contribut..
AQ
02/17FORD MOTOR : Executive jim farley to speak at wolfe research global auto, auto t..
AQ
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 144 B
EBIT 2020 5 408 M
Net income 2020 3 187 M
Finance 2020 4 759 M
Yield 2020 7,20%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 31 957 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,45  $
Last Close Price 8,06  $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-12.90%32 116
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.07%194 904
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.11%94 155
DAIMLER AG-11.54%50 623
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.03%49 672
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.93%46 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group