Ford Motor : CEO Jim Hackett and COO Jim Farley to Address Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Auto Industry Conference (opens in new window)

06/04/2020 | 08:41am EDT

NEWS

www.twitter.com/ford www.facebook.com/ford www.instagram.com/ford www.medium.com/@ford

Ford CEO Jim Hackett and COO Jim Farley to Address Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Auto Industry Conference

DEARBORN, Mich., June 4, 2020 - Ford President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett and Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will speak at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Auto Industry Conference on Wednesday, June 10.

The Ford leaders will address value creation and business priorities, including Ford's global business redesign, product launches and portfolio refresh, acceleration of Ford's commercial vehicles business, and growth through strategic alliances.

The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. EDT and include a question-and-answer session. Conference and webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Contact(s):

Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Media:

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Karen Rocoff

1.800.555.5259 or

313.621.2902

313.621.0965

313.845.8540

Ford Media Center

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com

media@ford.com

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 12:40:06 UTC
