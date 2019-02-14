Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/14 02:37:02 pm
8.445 USD   +0.42%
02:29pFORD MOTOR : CFO to retire - CNBC
RE
12:07pFORD MOTOR : DescrptionStatement of Ownership
PU
07:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : CFO to retire - CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 02:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Ford sign at the 2009 New York International Auto Show in New York

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks plans to retire and is expected to stay through the end of the year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

A new finance chief is likely to be announced in the second half of this year, CNBC said.

Shanks was named the automaker's chief financial officer in April 2012. Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shanks, who joined Ford in 1977, has also been the CFO at Mazda Motor Corp.

The No.2 U.S. automaker is restructuring operations globally, including cutting thousands of jobs and looking at plant closures in Europe as part of its plan to return to profit in the region.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:29pFORD MOTOR : CFO to retire - CNBC
RE
12:50pFORD MOTOR : launches shared mobility app in Pune, to help 3.5 lakh commuters da..
AQ
12:07pFORD MOTOR : DescrptionStatement of Ownership
PU
07:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/13FORD MOTOR : told May it could move business overseas because of Brexit
AQ
02/13EXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen, Ford far apart on investment in Ford autonomous unit - s..
RE
02/13FORD MOTOR : recalls 1.48 million F-150 pickups in North America over transmissi..
RE
02/13FORD MOTOR : Issues Recall for 1.48 Million F-150s for Transmission Problems
DJ
02/13FORD TOLD UK PM MAY IT IS PREPARING : The Times
RE
02/13FORD MOTOR : told May it is preparing alternative production sites - The Times
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 124 M
Net income 2019 4 895 M
Finance 2019 8 762 M
Yield 2019 7,13%
P/E ratio 2019 6,91
P/E ratio 2020 6,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 33 454 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,46 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.59%33 454
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.20%194 599
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%82 456
DAIMLER9.39%60 581
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.59%54 970
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.12%51 646
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.