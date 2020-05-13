Ford Motor : Celebrates Workforce, Highlights Importance of American Manufacturing in New Campaign (opens in new window)

NEWS

Ford Celebrates Workforce, Highlights Importance of American Manufacturing in New Campaign

Ford introduces campaign today to salute resilience of U.S. workers' strength and flexibility, striking a note of optimism as America gets back to work after unprecedented pandemic

Ford employs more hourly workers in the United States than any other automaker and assembles more vehicles in America than any other automaker

New ad campaign emphasizes Ford is ready to lead the way to safely restart U.S. manufacturing

DEARBORN, Mich., May 13, 2020 - As Ford readies its U.S. plants to start producing vehicles again Monday, the company highlights the importance of American manufacturing and celebrates the flexibility and resolve of its workers with a television and social media campaign beginning today.

"The auto industry is the backbone of America's economy, and we're proud of our workers'

resolve and dedication to quickly pivot and produce life -saving personal protective equipment

during the coronavirus, making a real difference when the country needed us," said Kumar

Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and International Markets Group. "Now Ford is ready to lead the way in safely restarting our U.S. factories, reopening other facilities essential to delivering the vehicles our customers need and doing our part to help restart the country."

The new campaign, featuring three new ads and social media content, underscores how Ford's workforce quickly shifted gears to develop urgently needed medical supplies during the pandemic. The content - produced by Wieden + Kennedy with voiceover by Bryan Cranston - highlights Ford workers' strong values and solid work ethic while honoring the resilience of a nation ready to face the challenges of returning to work.

Ford is gearing up for a phased restart to its North America operations beginning next week, including restarting vehicle production at key plants and bringing back approximately 12,000 employees who are not able to do their jobs off-site. Ford parts distribution centers resumed full operations in North America this week, supporting Ford dealers in providing service to keep cars

and trucks - including first responders' vehicles - on the road.

"Ford chooses to invest more in America than any other automaker in part because of its rich

history here. There are a lot of parallels between how the company and the country face and ultimately overcome challenges," Galhotra said. "It's not easy, and it's not always comfortable,

but we don't back down. We will work hard to come back - aiming to be even stronger than

before."

Ford employs more hourly workers in the United States than any other automaker and assembles more vehicles in America than any other automaker. Last year, Ford assembled approximately 492,000 more vehicles in the U.S. than the next highest -producing automaker.

