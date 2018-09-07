Ford Motor : China August Sales

President, Ford Asia Pacific Chairman & CEO, Ford China
The sales ofLincoln Chinatotaled more than5,300vehicles in August, a13percent increase year over year. Monthly sales ofLincoln ContinentalandLincoln MKZwere up56percent and43percent, respectively.
Monthly sales ofFord-branded imported vehicleswere up15percent year over year.Ford F-150 Raptorcontinued its strong sales momentum in August, while monthly sales ofFord Mustangwere up45percent year over year.
Ford Motor CompanyChina sales totaled62,683vehicles in August, a36percent decline year over year.
As part of itsChina 2025 Plan,Ford will aggressively introduce more than 50 new products in China by 2025, including the highly anticipatedall-new Ford Focus,which will go on sale in October.The company announced the pre-sale price starting from CNY 115,800 for this popular vehicle at the Chengdu Auto Show last week.
"Theall-new Ford Focus is the most innovative and dynamic Focusever,"said Peter Fleet, president of Ford Asia Pacific and chairman & CEO of Ford China."Designedwith Chinese customers in mind, it features advanced all-new powertrains, FordPass Connect, SYNC3 systems, and our segment-leading suite of driver-assist technologies, including Co-Pilot 360."
The company continues to prepare for the introduction of its new products as part of its Sales Turnaround Plan.
"We expect the new launches will better meet the needs of our customers in China by delivering more choices tailored to local preferences,"said Fleet.
In August, Autonomic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, signed an MOU with Alibaba Cloud, to bring to China the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC), an open, cloud-based platform developed by Autonomic for connected cars. This partnership marks another significant milestone in Ford's cooperation with Alibaba in China, and supports its aspiration of becoming theworld'smost trusted mobility company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.
•The year-to-date sales forFord Motor Companyin China totaled nearly521,000units, a27percent decrease year over year.
•Monthly sales forChangan Ford Automobile (CAF)totaled nearly35,000vehicles, down50percent compared to August last year.
•The year-to-date sales forCAFtotaled nearly300,000vehicles, down38percent compared to the same period in 2017.
•Jiangling Motor Corporation (JMC)sold more than21,000vehicles in August, downfivepercent compared to August 2017.
•The year-to-date sales forJMCtotaled nearly176,000vehicles, downfivepercent compared to the same period in 2017.
•Monthly sales ofLincolnreached more than5,300vehicles in August, a13percent increase compared to August 2017.
•The year-to-date sales forLincolntotaled more than34,000vehicles, afivepercent increase year over year.
KEY VEHICLES
Monthly sales ofLincoln MKZwere up43percent year over year.
Lincoln MKZ
Monthly sales ofFord Mustangwere up45percent compared to August 2017.
Ford Mustang
Changan Ford showcased theall-new Ford Focuson its stand and announced the pre-sale price at the Chengdu Auto Show in late August.
All-New Ford Focus
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.
Ford's wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and investment in China include Ford Motor (China) Limited, Ford Motor Research & Engineering (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Ford Automotive Finance (China) Ltd., Changan Ford Automobile Co., Ltd., Changan Ford Mazda Engine Co., Ltd., Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd., and Zotye Ford Automobile Co. Ltd., which will start operations in 2018. Subject to regulatory approval, Zotye Ford will produce small all-electric vehicles under a new indigenous brand.
AUGUST 2018 SALES
August 2018
Year-To-Date 2018
August 2017
Year-To-Date 2017
Units
YOY
Units
YOY
Units
Units
Changan Ford (CAF)
Escort
13,972
-42%
108,105
-31%
24,125
156,475
Focus
5,918
-56%
51,439
-49%
13,393
100,897
Mondeo
3,554
-62%
36,352
-42%
9,267
62,270
Taurus
768
-63%
8,293
-56%
2,050
18,777
EcoSport
1,206
-73%
12,293
-41%
4,414
20,900
Kuga
3,816
-52%
32,342
-44%
79,11
58,046
Edge
5,307
-32%
51,074
-27%
7,842
69,672
TOTAL CAF
34,541
-50%
299,898
-38%
69,002
487,039
JMC
Ford Transit
3,323
7%
25,222
-11%
3,102
28,257
Ford Tourneo
359
-20%
2,418
-24%
451
3,191
Ford Everest
525
-27%
4,995
-17%
724
5,984
Yusheng S330
148
-74%
2,672
-79%
571
12,527
Yusheng S350
489
-58%
4,813
-60%
1,178
12,036
JMC Pickup
5,818
5%
45,116
3%
5,552
43,645
JMC Teshun
3,154
2%
24,840
109%
3,103
11,884
JMC Light Truck
7,098
-3%
64,925
-4%
7,354
67,764
JMC Heavy Truck
94
N/A
679
N/A
-
-
TOTAL JMC
21,008
-5%
175,680
-5%
22,035
185,288
Lincoln
MKZ
1,268
43%
7,754
4%
884
7,483
Continental
1,404
56%
7,750
30%
900
5,941
MKC
1,529
-7%
10,419
-10%
1,637
11,534
MKX
816
-30%
6,718
0
1,159
6,750
Navigator
295
120%
1,500
82%
134
826
TOTAL LINCOLN
5,312
13%
34,141
5%
4,714
32,534
Imported Vehicles
Focus ST/RS
23
-12%
195
-8%
26
211
Mustang
486
45%
2,436
-12%
336
2,776
Explorer
766
-30%
6,757
-23%
1,098
8,815
F-150 Raptor
505
474%
1,608
118%
88
739
Ranger
42
N/A
73
N/A
-
-
Other
-
-100%
-
-100%
38
497
TOTAL Imported
1,822
15%
11,069
-15%
1,586
13,038
TOTAL FORD
62,683
-36%
520,788
-27%
97,337
717,899
