Ford Motor : China August Sales

AUGUST 2018 SALES Total Ford Motor Company Sales CAF JMC Lincoln Imported Ford Brand Vehicles August 2018 62,683 34,541 21,008 5,312 1,822 vs. August 2017 -36% -50% -5% 13% 15% Year-to-date 2018 520,788 299,898 175,680 34,141 11,069 vs. Year-to-date 2017 -27% -38% -5% 5% -15% NEWS

Peter Fleet

President, Ford Asia Pacific Chairman & CEO, Ford China

The sales of Lincoln China totaled more than 5,300 vehicles in August, a 13 percent increase year over year. Monthly sales of Lincoln Continental and Lincoln MKZ were up 56 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Monthly sales of Ford-branded imported vehicles were up 15 percent year over year. Ford F-150 Raptor continued its strong sales momentum in August, while monthly sales of Ford Mustang were up 45 percent year over year.

Ford Motor Company China sales totaled 62,683 vehicles in August, a 36 percent decline year over year.

As part of its China 2025 Plan, Ford will aggressively introduce more than 50 new products in China by 2025, including the highly anticipated all-new Ford Focus, which will go on sale in October. The company announced the pre-sale price starting from CNY 115,800 for this popular vehicle at the Chengdu Auto Show last week.

"The all-new Ford Focus is the most innovative and dynamic Focus ever," said Peter Fleet, president of Ford Asia Pacific and chairman & CEO of Ford China. "Designed with Chinese customers in mind, it features advanced all-new powertrains, FordPass Connect, SYNC3 systems, and our segment-leading suite of driver-assist technologies, including Co-Pilot 360. "

The company continues to prepare for the introduction of its new products as part of its Sales Turnaround Plan.

"We expect the new launches will better meet the needs of our customers in China by delivering more choices tailored to local preferences," said Fleet.

In August, Autonomic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, signed an MOU with Alibaba Cloud, to bring to China the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC), an open, cloud-based platform developed by Autonomic for connected cars. This partnership marks another significant milestone in Ford's cooperation with Alibaba in China, and supports its aspiration of becoming the world's most trusted mobility company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.

• The year-to-date sales for Ford Motor Company in China totaled nearly 521,000 units, a 27 percent decrease year over year.

• Monthly sales for Changan Ford Automobile (CAF) totaled nearly 35,000 vehicles, down 50 percent compared to August last year.

• The year-to-date sales for CAF totaled nearly 300,000 vehicles, down 38 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

• Jiangling Motor Corporation (JMC) sold more than 21,000 vehicles in August, down five percent compared to August 2017.

• The year-to-date sales for JMC totaled nearly 176,000 vehicles, down five percent compared to the same period in 2017.

• Monthly sales of Lincoln reached more than 5,300 vehicles in August, a 13 percent increase compared to August 2017.

• The year-to-date sales for Lincoln totaled more than 34,000 vehicles, a five percent increase year over year.

KEY VEHICLES

Monthly sales of Lincoln MKZ were up 43 percent year over year.

Lincoln MKZ

Monthly sales of Ford Mustang were up 45 percent compared to August 2017.

Ford Mustang

Changan Ford showcased the all-new Ford Focus on its stand and announced the pre-sale price at the Chengdu Auto Show in late August.

All-New Ford Focus

Editor's Note: Ford Motor Company releases retail sales figures in China.

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Ford's wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and investment in China include Ford Motor (China) Limited, Ford Motor Research & Engineering (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Ford Automotive Finance (China) Ltd., Changan Ford Automobile Co., Ltd., Changan Ford Mazda Engine Co., Ltd., Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd., and Zotye Ford Automobile Co. Ltd., which will start operations in 2018. Subject to regulatory approval, Zotye Ford will produce small all-electric vehicles under a new indigenous brand.

