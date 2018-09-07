Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
09/07 06:20:30 pm
9.355 USD   -0.80%
Ford Motor : China August Sales

09/07/2018 | 05:47pm CEST

Ford Reports August Sales in China

AUGUST 2018 SALES

Total Ford Motor Company Sales

CAF

JMC

Lincoln

Imported Ford Brand Vehicles

August 2018

62,683

34,541

21,008

5,312

1,822

vs. August 2017

-36%

-50%

-5%

13%

15%

Year-to-date 2018

520,788

299,898

175,680

34,141

11,069

vs. Year-to-date 2017

-27%

-38%

-5%

5%

-15%

NEWS

INSIGHTS

Peter Fleet

President, Ford Asia Pacific Chairman & CEO, Ford China

The sales of Lincoln China totaled more than 5,300 vehicles in August, a 13 percent increase year over year. Monthly sales of Lincoln Continental and Lincoln MKZ were up 56 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Monthly sales of Ford-branded imported vehicles were up 15 percent year over year. Ford F-150 Raptor continued its strong sales momentum in August, while monthly sales of Ford Mustang were up 45 percent year over year.

Ford Motor Company China sales totaled 62,683 vehicles in August, a 36 percent decline year over year.

As part of its China 2025 Plan, Ford will aggressively introduce more than 50 new products in China by 2025, including the highly anticipated all-new Ford Focus, which will go on sale in October. The company announced the pre-sale price starting from CNY 115,800 for this popular vehicle at the Chengdu Auto Show last week.

"The all-new Ford Focus is the most innovative and dynamic Focus ever," said Peter Fleet, president of Ford Asia Pacific and chairman & CEO of Ford China. "Designed with Chinese customers in mind, it features advanced all-new powertrains, FordPass Connect, SYNC3 systems, and our segment-leading suite of driver-assist technologies, including Co-Pilot 360. "

The company continues to prepare for the introduction of its new products as part of its Sales Turnaround Plan.

"We expect the new launches will better meet the needs of our customers in China by delivering more choices tailored to local preferences," said Fleet.

In August, Autonomic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, signed an MOU with Alibaba Cloud, to bring to China the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC), an open, cloud-based platform developed by Autonomic for connected cars. This partnership marks another significant milestone in Ford's cooperation with Alibaba in China, and supports its aspiration of becoming the world's most trusted mobility company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.

  • The year-to-date sales for Ford Motor Company in China totaled nearly 521,000 units, a 27 percent decrease year over year.

  • Monthly sales for Changan Ford Automobile (CAF) totaled nearly 35,000 vehicles, down 50 percent compared to August last year.

  • The year-to-date sales for CAF totaled nearly 300,000 vehicles, down 38 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

  • Jiangling Motor Corporation (JMC) sold more than 21,000 vehicles in August, down five percent compared to August 2017.

  • The year-to-date sales for JMC totaled nearly 176,000 vehicles, down five percent compared to the same period in 2017.

  • Monthly sales of Lincoln reached more than 5,300 vehicles in August, a 13 percent increase compared to August 2017.

  • The year-to-date sales for Lincoln totaled more than 34,000 vehicles, a five percent increase year over year.

KEY VEHICLES

Monthly sales of Lincoln MKZ were up 43 percent year over year.

Lincoln MKZ

Monthly sales of Ford Mustang were up 45 percent compared to August 2017.

Ford Mustang

Changan Ford showcased the all-new Ford Focus on its stand and announced the pre-sale price at the Chengdu Auto Show in late August.

All-New Ford Focus

Editor's Note: Ford Motor Company releases retail sales figures in China.

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Ford's wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and investment in China include Ford Motor (China) Limited, Ford Motor Research & Engineering (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Ford Automotive Finance (China) Ltd., Changan Ford Automobile Co., Ltd., Changan Ford Mazda Engine Co., Ltd., Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd., and Zotye Ford Automobile Co. Ltd., which will start operations in 2018. Subject to regulatory approval, Zotye Ford will produce small all-electric vehicles under a new indigenous brand.

Ford Reports August Sales In China

AUGUST 2018 SALES

August 2018

Year-To-Date 2018

August 2017

Year-To-Date 2017

Units

YOY

Units

YOY

Units

Units

Changan Ford (CAF)

Escort

13,972

-42%

108,105

-31%

24,125

156,475

Focus

5,918

-56%

51,439

-49%

13,393

100,897

Mondeo

3,554

-62%

36,352

-42%

9,267

62,270

Taurus

768

-63%

8,293

-56%

2,050

18,777

EcoSport

1,206

-73%

12,293

-41%

4,414

20,900

Kuga

3,816

-52%

32,342

-44%

79,11

58,046

Edge

5,307

-32%

51,074

-27%

7,842

69,672

TOTAL CAF

34,541

-50%

299,898

-38%

69,002

487,039

JMC

Ford Transit

3,323

7%

25,222

-11%

3,102

28,257

Ford Tourneo

359

-20%

2,418

-24%

451

3,191

Ford Everest

525

-27%

4,995

-17%

724

5,984

Yusheng S330

148

-74%

2,672

-79%

571

12,527

Yusheng S350

489

-58%

4,813

-60%

1,178

12,036

JMC Pickup

5,818

5%

45,116

3%

5,552

43,645

JMC Teshun

3,154

2%

24,840

109%

3,103

11,884

JMC Light Truck

7,098

-3%

64,925

-4%

7,354

67,764

JMC Heavy Truck

94

N/A

679

N/A

-

-

TOTAL JMC

21,008

-5%

175,680

-5%

22,035

185,288

Lincoln

MKZ

1,268

43%

7,754

4%

884

7,483

Continental

1,404

56%

7,750

30%

900

5,941

MKC

1,529

-7%

10,419

-10%

1,637

11,534

MKX

816

-30%

6,718

0

1,159

6,750

Navigator

295

120%

1,500

82%

134

826

TOTAL LINCOLN

5,312

13%

34,141

5%

4,714

32,534

Imported Vehicles

Focus ST/RS

23

-12%

195

-8%

26

211

Mustang

486

45%

2,436

-12%

336

2,776

Explorer

766

-30%

6,757

-23%

1,098

8,815

F-150 Raptor

505

474%

1,608

118%

88

739

Ranger

42

N/A

73

N/A

-

-

Other

-

-100%

-

-100%

38

497

TOTAL Imported

1,822

15%

11,069

-15%

1,586

13,038

TOTAL FORD

62,683

-36%

520,788

-27%

97,337

717,899

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and videos, please visitwww.media.ford.com, or follow us on Ford China Wechat Media Center Ford Media, Ford China Wechat Ford_Go_Further , and Ford China Weibohttp://t.sina.com.cn/fordchina

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 15:46:01 UTC
