FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
07/03 01:01:00 pm
10.2 USD   +0.79%
07:48aFORD MOTOR : China Second Quarter Sales Release
07:15aGM, Ford quarterly China sales slide again amid economy woes
07:10aJaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK plant
Ford Motor : China Second Quarter Sales Release

07/05/2019 | 07:48am EDT

Ford Reports Second Quarter Sales in China

SHANGHAI, China, July 5, 2019 -- Ford Motor Company today announced second quarter sales in China of 154,042 vehicles*, a 21.7 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, sales of Ford-branded (import and domestic) and Lincoln vehicles increased 24 percent and 28 percent respectively.

On April 3, with a firm commitment to combine the 'Best of Ford, Best of China', the company announced its new Ford China 2.0 transformation blueprint with a mission to accelerate the redesign of its business, sharpen its focus on the Chinese market and officially kick off the Ford China 2.0 era. In the second quarter, Ford made a determined effort to implement initiatives ranging from building a new leadership team with the requisite in-depth Chinese market experience, strengthening cooperation with joint venture partners, providing all-round support for dealers and working with all stakeholders to meet business challenges head-on.

The company has taken aggressive actions to reduce dealer inventory, increase showroom traffic, stabilize transaction prices and improve dealer profitability. Dealers' day supply ended the month at 28 days, the lowest level in the past 18 months.

Further evidence of this disciplined approach by Ford China and its joint ventures can be seen in the company's preparation for the roll out of China VI Emission Standards. Due to the pull-ahead, sales of Ford's China V standard imported vehicles - including Explorer, F- 150 Raptor and Ranger - surged in China VI areas. Ford Mustang and F-150 Raptor also completed the transition from China V to China VI models. ChangAn Ford (CAF) implemented a comprehensive road map to help dealers navigate the transition period by helping them to clear their China V inventory in China VI areas and accelerate the launch of new models in compliance with the new emission standard. JMC also ensured thorough preparation to upgrade its existing models to meet the new China VI emission standard and is set to progressively deliver new qualified models according to the implementation timelines of different cities and regions across China.

Ford Brand Highlights

  • Sales of Ford-branded - import and domestic - vehicles totaled 92,885 in the second quarter, up 24 percent compared to the first quarter, and down 28 percent year-over- year.
  • Sales of CAF brand vehicles in May and June recorded two consecutive months of gains of more than 30 percent growth, further boosting dealer confidence.
  • Sales of the new Ford Focus hit a monthly record high of 7,176 units in June, up 88 percent compared to May. In the first half of 2019, sales totaled 23,399 units. In Taiwan, sales of the new Focus continued gaining momentum in June, achieving a new monthly sales record of 1,138 units.
  • In the second quarter, sales of the new Ford Territory SUV hit 13,403 units, contributing to first half sales of 19,014 units, making it the best-selling Ford SUV in China during the period.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

  • Ford's imported vehicle lineup continues to be popular with Chinese customers. In the second quarter, sales of the high-performance Ford F-150 Raptor pick-up truck increased by 21.2 percent, with first half sales soaring by 76 percent year-over-year. Second quarter sales of the Ford Mustang grew by 9.5 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • In the commercial vehicle sector, JMC Transit Kombi sales hit 2,238 units in June, an increase of 11 percent year-over-year.

Lincoln Brand Highlights

  • Second quarter Lincoln sales were 12,404 units, up 7 percent year-over-year, an increase of 28 percent compared to the first quarter.
  • First half sales of the all-new Lincoln Nautilus increased by 29 percent year-over- year. The 2019 model continues to be especially popular with Chinese customers thanks to its more powerful twin-turbocharged2.7-liter V6 engine, new 8-speed transmission, impressive front design and premium interior.
  • Sales of the Lincoln Navigator luxury SUV maintained strong growth, with first half sales up by 68 percent year-over-year. Sales of the Lincoln MKZ luxury sedan also achieved a year-over-year increase of 6 percent.

JMC Brand Highlights

    • Sales of JMC indigenous branded vehicles reached 48,753 units in the second quarter, down by 13.1 percent year-over-year. JMC indigenous branded pick-up truck sales in June grew by 16.3 percent and second quarter sales increased by 1.2 percent compared to the same period last year.
      • # #
  • Starting from 2019, Ford China sales report includes sales of Ford Lio Ho in Taiwan.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Contacts:

Wendy Guo

Wayne Shi

Ford China

Ford China

86-21-20322962

86-21-2032 3041

wguo17@ford.com

wshi18@ford.com

2

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:47:10 UTC
