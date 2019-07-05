Ford Motor : China Second Quarter Sales Release

NEWS

Ford Reports Second Quarter Sales in China

SHANGHAI, China, July 5, 2019 -- Ford Motor Company today announced second quarter sales in China of 154,042 vehicles*, a 21.7 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, sales of Ford-branded (import and domestic) and Lincoln vehicles increased 24 percent and 28 percent respectively.

On April 3, with a firm commitment to combine the 'Best of Ford, Best of China', the company announced its new Ford China 2.0 transformation blueprint with a mission to accelerate the redesign of its business, sharpen its focus on the Chinese market and officially kick off the Ford China 2.0 era. In the second quarter, Ford made a determined effort to implement initiatives ranging from building a new leadership team with the requisite in-depth Chinese market experience, strengthening cooperation with joint venture partners, providing all-round support for dealers and working with all stakeholders to meet business challenges head-on.

The company has taken aggressive actions to reduce dealer inventory, increase showroom traffic, stabilize transaction prices and improve dealer profitability. Dealers' day supply ended the month at 28 days, the lowest level in the past 18 months.

Further evidence of this disciplined approach by Ford China and its joint ventures can be seen in the company's preparation for the roll out of China VI Emission Standards. Due to the pull-ahead, sales of Ford's China V standard imported vehicles - including Explorer, F- 150 Raptor and Ranger - surged in China VI areas. Ford Mustang and F-150 Raptor also completed the transition from China V to China VI models. ChangAn Ford (CAF) implemented a comprehensive road map to help dealers navigate the transition period by helping them to clear their China V inventory in China VI areas and accelerate the launch of new models in compliance with the new emission standard. JMC also ensured thorough preparation to upgrade its existing models to meet the new China VI emission standard and is set to progressively deliver new qualified models according to the implementation timelines of different cities and regions across China.

Ford Brand Highlights

Sales of Ford-branded - import and domestic - vehicles totaled 92,885 in the second quarter, up 24 percent compared to the first quarter, and down 28 percent year-over- year.

Ford-branded - import and domestic - vehicles totaled 92,885 in the second quarter, up 24 percent compared to the first quarter, and down 28 percent year-over- year. Sales of CAF brand vehicles in May and June recorded two consecutive months of gains of more than 30 percent growth, further boosting dealer confidence.

Sales of the new Ford Focus hit a monthly record high of 7,176 units in June, up 88 percent compared to May. In the first half of 2019, sales totaled 23,399 units. In Taiwan, sales of the new Focus continued gaining momentum in June, achieving a new monthly sales record of 1,138 units.

In the second quarter, sales of the new Ford Territory SUV hit 13,403 units, contributing to first half sales of 19,014 units, making it the best-selling Ford SUV in China during the period.

