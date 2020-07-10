Ford Motor Company : Announces Details For Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their second quarter 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30.

Following the release, Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer; Tim Stone, Ford chief financial officer; and members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

Access Information – Thursday, July 30



Ford Earnings Call: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Password: Ford Earnings

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8:00 p.m. ET on July 30 through Aug. 5



Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 6694664

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

