FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford Motor Company : Announces Details For Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their second quarter 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30.

Following the release, Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer; Tim Stone, Ford chief financial officer; and members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

Access InformationThursday, July 30

Ford Earnings Call: 5:00 p.m. ET
Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664
International: 1.970.297.2423
Password: Ford Earnings
Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8:00 p.m. ET on July 30 through Aug. 5

Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056
International: 1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 6694664
Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2020
