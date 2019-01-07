Ford Motor Company : to Present at Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference and Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will present at the 2019 Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit. Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of Product Development & Purchasing, will conduct the presentation. On Jan. 16, Ford Motor Company will present at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit. Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer, Bob Shanks, Ford executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president of Global Markets, will conduct the presentation. Details of both presentations are below:

Ford’s Wolfe Research presentation is expected to begin on Jan. 15 at 4:25 p.m. EST.

A webcast with presentation materials will be available here.

Ford’s Deutsche Bank presentation is expected to begin on Jan. 16 at 7:15 a.m. EST.

A webcast with presentation materials will be available here.

