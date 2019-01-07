Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 02:30:37 pm
8.295 USD   +2.66%
12:24pUK new car sales slump ahead of Brexit 'existential threat'
RE
01/04Auto Sales Stood Firm Last Year -- WSJ
DJ
01/03Major automakers bullish on U.S. market despite rising interest rates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor Company : to Present at Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference and Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 02:01pm EST

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will present at the 2019 Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit. Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of Product Development & Purchasing, will conduct the presentation. On Jan. 16, Ford Motor Company will present at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit. Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer, Bob Shanks, Ford executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president of Global Markets, will conduct the presentation. Details of both presentations are below:

Ford’s Wolfe Research presentation is expected to begin on Jan. 15 at 4:25 p.m. EST.

A webcast with presentation materials will be available here.

Ford’s Deutsche Bank presentation is expected to begin on Jan. 16 at 7:15 a.m. EST.

A webcast with presentation materials will be available here.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:01pFORD MOTOR COMPANY : to Present at Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conferenc..
BU
12:24pUK new car sales slump ahead of Brexit 'existential threat'
RE
10:40aFORD MOTOR : Issues two recalls in north america jan 4, 2019 | dearborn, mich.
AQ
09:12aEXCLUSIVE : Aston Martin triggers contingency plans for no deal Brexit
RE
08:19aFORD MOTOR : How ‘Talking' and ‘Listening' Vehicles Could Make Roads..
PU
01/05ON THIS DAY : Hall of famer Jerry Coleman dies at 89
AQ
01/04FORD MOTOR : All-New Ford Police Interceptor is the Future of Pursuit-Rated Poli..
PU
01/04FORD MOTOR : F-series marks 42 straight years as america's best-selling pickup, ..
AQ
01/04FORD MOTOR : Issues Two Recalls in North America
PU
01/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Toyota.
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 468 M
Net income 2018 5 091 M
Finance 2018 9 517 M
Yield 2018 8,71%
P/E ratio 2018 6,24
P/E ratio 2019 6,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 32 141 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,93 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.62%32 141
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.69%190 815
VOLKSWAGEN1.12%80 381
DAIMLER2.53%57 378
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.43%53 138
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.95%48 116
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.