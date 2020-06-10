Ford Motor : Credit University Webcast Available (opens in new window)

Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Credit University Webcast Available

06/10/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

NEWS

Ford Credit University Webcast Available

DEARBORN, Michigan, June 10, 2020 - Ford Motor Credit Company today released Ford Credit University, discussing topics of interest to the investment community.

The recording by Brian Schaaf, Ford Credit CFO, covers Ford Credit's strategic value, operations, business model, relationship agreement with Ford, profit impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard and supplemental depreciation.

The recording and slides are available at shareholder.ford.com.

# # #

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.comor www.lincolnafs.com.

Contact(s):

Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Media:

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Karen Rocoff

1.800.555.5259 or

Margaret Mellott

313.621.2902

313.621.0965

313.845.8540

313.322.5393

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com

mmellott@ford.com

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 16:02:02 UTC
