Ford Motor : Credit University Webcast Available (opens in new window)

Ford Credit University Webcast Available

DEARBORN, Michigan, June 10, 2020 - Ford Motor Credit Company today released Ford Credit University, discussing topics of interest to the investment community.

The recording by Brian Schaaf, Ford Credit CFO, covers Ford Credit's strategic value, operations, business model, relationship agreement with Ford, profit impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard and supplemental depreciation.

The recording and slides are available at shareholder.ford.com.

