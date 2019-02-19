Ford Motor : DescrptionCurrent report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report: February 15, 2019

Item 2.05. Costs Associated With Exit or Disposal Activities .

Ford Motor Company Brasil Ltda. ("Ford Brazil"), a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company (the "Company"), announced today its plan of February 15, 2019 to exit the commercial heavy truck business in South America. As a result, Ford Brazil will cease production at the São Bernardo do Campo plant in Brazil during 2019, ending sales in South America of the Cargo heavy truck lineup, F-4000, and F-350, as well as Fiesta cars. In connection with this announcement, the Company currently expects to record pre-tax special item charges of about $460 million. The charges will include approximately $100 million of non-cash charges for accelerated depreciation and amortization. The remaining charges of about $360 million will be paid in cash and are primarily attributable to separation and termination payments for employees, dealers, and suppliers. Most of these pre-tax special item charges and cash outflows will be recorded in 2019.

Date: February 19, 2019

