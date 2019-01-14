Ford Motor : DescrptionStatement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
01/14/2019 | 03:14pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

HACKETT JAMES P

FORD MOTOR CO [ F ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

ONE AMERICAN ROAD

1/10/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

DEARBORN, MI 48126

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

V

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Date ExercisableExpiration Date

TitleCode

(A)

(D)Amount or Number of Shares

Ford Stock Units

(1)

1/10/2019

D

(1)

1140

(1)

(1)

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

1140

(1)

0

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) These Ford Stock Units were credited to my account by the Company under the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors during my service as a non-employee director. As shown, these Ford Stock Units were converted and distributed to me in cash, without payment by me, on January 10, 2019, using the crediting price of $7.68, which was the fair market value of a share of Common stock on December 31, 2018.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

HACKETT JAMES P ONE AMERICAN ROAD DEARBORN, MI 48126

X

President and CEO

Signatures

Jerome F. Zaremba, Attorney-in-Fact

1/14/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:13:01 UTC
