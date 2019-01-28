Ford Motor : DescrptionStatement of Ownership

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )*

Pivotal Software, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

72582H107

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

o Rule 13d-1(b)

o Rule 13d-1(c)

x Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. 72582H107

1. Names of Reporting Persons Ford Motor Company

2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) (b)

3. SEC Use Only o o

4. Citizenship or Place of Organization Delaware, United States

5.

Sole Voting Power 17,516,709

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With

6.

Shared Voting Power

7.

Sole Dispositive Power 17,516,709

8.

Shared Dispositive Power

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 17,516,709

10. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) o

11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9) 20.2%*

12. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) CO

*Based on 86,916,016 shares of Class A common stock outstanding as of November 30, 2018, as reported in Pivotal Software, Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 2, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2018.

2

(a) Name of Issuer Pivotal Software, Inc.

(b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 875 Howard Street, Fifth Floor, San Francisco, California 94103 Item 2.

(a) Name of Person Filing Ford Motor Company

(b) Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence One American Road, Dearborn, Michigan 48126

(c) Citizenship Delaware

(d) Title of Class of Securities Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

(e) CUSIP Number 72582H107

Item 3.

If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

(a) o Broker or dealer registered under section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o); (b) o Bank as defined in section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c); (c) o Insurance company as defined in section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c); (d) o Investment company registered under section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-8); (e) o An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E); (f) o An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F); (g) o A parent holding company or control person in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G); (h) o A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813); (i) o A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3); (j) o A non-U.S. institution in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J); Group, in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K). If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with (k) o § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution:____________________________ 3

Item 4. Ownership

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.

(a) Amount beneficially owned: 17,516,709

(b) Percent of class: 20.2%

(c) Number of shares as to which the person has: (i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote 17,516,709 (ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote 0 (iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 17,516,709 (iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 0



Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following o .

Not applicable.

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person Not applicable. Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company or Control Person Not applicable. Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group Not applicable. Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group Not applicable.

4

Certification

Signature

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

January 28, 2019

Date

/s/ Jerome F. Zaremba

Signature

Jerome F. Zaremba, Assistant Secretary

Name/Title

ATTENTION

Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001).

5