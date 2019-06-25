Ford Motor : Details of Ford Motor Company's Second Quarter 2019 U.S. Sales Conference Call

DEARBORN, Mich., June 25, 2019 - Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its second quarter U.S. sales results at approximately 9:15 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 3, 2019. At 10 a.m. EDT, Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. marketing, sales and service, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Emily Kolinski Morris, Ford's chief economist.

Conference call access information:

Toll free: 877.870.8664

International: 970.297.2423

Password: 'Ford Sales Call'

The conference call also will be webcast live, on a listen-only basis, at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Replays are available after 12:45 p.m. EDT the day of the event through July 9, 2019:

Toll free: 855.859.2056 or 800.585.8367

International: 404.537.3406

Passcode: 1873657

The replay also will be available on www.shareholder.ford.com.