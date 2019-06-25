Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Details of Ford Motor Company's Second Quarter 2019 U.S. Sales Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:11am EDT

DEARBORN, Mich., June 25, 2019 - Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its second quarter U.S. sales results at approximately 9:15 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 3, 2019. At 10 a.m. EDT, Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. marketing, sales and service, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Emily Kolinski Morris, Ford's chief economist.

Conference call access information:

Toll free: 877.870.8664

International: 970.297.2423

Password: 'Ford Sales Call'

The conference call also will be webcast live, on a listen-only basis, at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Replays are available after 12:45 p.m. EDT the day of the event through July 9, 2019:

Toll free: 855.859.2056 or 800.585.8367

International: 404.537.3406

Passcode: 1873657

The replay also will be available on www.shareholder.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 13:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
09:12aMEDIA ADVISORY : Details of Ford Motor Company's Second Quarter 2019 U.S. Sales ..
BU
09:11aFORD MOTOR : Details of Ford Motor Company's Second Quarter 2019 U.S. Sales Conf..
PU
08:33aUK car industry warns next PM against 'seismic' no-deal Brexit
RE
06/24FORD'S CHICAGO PLANTS TRANSFORMED : New Vehicle Production Begins Following $1 B..
PU
06/24FORD AND AUSTIN LAUNCH CITY : One Challenge Program to Help Improve Mobility
PU
06/24FORD MOTOR : Buckle up, Buddy -- Ford Ranger's Smart Seat Belt Technology Monito..
PU
06/23FORD MOTOR : Minesh Bhagaloo becomes GM communications for Ford in South Africa
AQ
06/21FORD MOTOR : Opens information center in corktown, a new platform to engage with..
AQ
06/21FORD MOTOR : LINCOLN RANK AMONG TOP FIVE BRANDS IN J.D. POWER 2019 U.S. INITIAL ..
AQ
06/21760 HORSEPOWER, 625 LB.-FT. : 2020 mustang shelby gt500 boasts world's most powe..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 7 734 M
Net income 2019 4 095 M
Finance 2019 9 018 M
Yield 2019 6,06%
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
P/E ratio 2020 7,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 39 696 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY30.59%38 340
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.20%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.03%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.49%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About