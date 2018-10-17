Ford Motor : Europe September Sales

"The industry is downin September as a number of manufacturers pulled ahead sales of Stage 6.1 vehicles in August. Ford has free supply of the latest emissions levels and did not need to force-register surplus stock, resulting in the growth of our passenger car and commercial vehicle market share last month. Customer reception of the all-new FordFocus in particular has been outstanding."
Roelant de Waard, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe
Ford commercial vehicle market share in the UK rose to 38 percentin September, continuing theFord brand's 53rdyear of UK CV leadership
Ford Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) sales grew nearly 9 percentin September year over year in Ford'sEuropean 20 markets, and SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in Europe
High-series vehicles-including Titanium, Vignale,Active, ST-Line, ST and RS-made up 74 percent ofFord passenger car salesinFord's traditional
20 European markets in August, up 4.6 percentage points year over year
Retail and fleet customer sales account for 79 percent of Ford passenger vehicle salesinFord's topfive European markets in August, better than industry average
Ford grew market share in 19 of its traditional 20 European marketsin September compared with a year ago, with notable gains in Germany (up 1.5 percentage points), Britain (up 1.4 percentage points), Italy (up 1.2 percentage points) and the Netherlands (up 1.1 percentage points)
* Ford of Europe reports sales for its 20 European traditional markets where it is represented through National Sales Companies: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland
Ford Transit set a new September record with sales of more than27,800 vehicles in Ford'sEuropean 20 markets. Transit leads the MCV one- and two-tonne segment for the year to date based on the latest available data from the end of August.
Ford announced the expansion of the versatile all-new Fiesta line-up with two bold new colour-contrast models: the new Fiesta ST-Line Red Edition and Black Edition. Fiesta sales rose 20 percent last month compared with September 2017.
EcoSport set a new September sales record, with sales up 63 percent compared with September 2017. New customer orders for EcoSport are up 94 percent in September compared with September 2017.
Ranger continues to lead asEurope's best-selling pickup truck, based on latest available data from the end of August. Ford sold 6,100 Ranger trucks in its Euro 20 markets last month, making it the best September for Ranger since it was introduced.
Ford of Europe August Sales 2018
SEPTEMBER 2018 SALES
September 2018 Sales Volume (registrations)
Euro 201
September '18
YTD September '18
Industry
1,316,800
down 346,400 / (20.8) % vs. Sep.'17
13,844,200
up 331,300 / 2.5 % vs. YTD '17
Ford
119,000
down 10,600 / (8.2) % vs. Sep.'17
1,046,500
down 1,800 / (0.2) % vs. YTD '17
Euro 222
Industry
1,501,300
down 387,100 / (20.5) % vs. Sep.'17
15,644,200
up 334,700 / 2.2 % vs. YTD '17
Ford
126,100
down 16,100 / (11.3) % vs. Sep.'17
1,138,100
down 20,400 / (1.8) % vs. YTD '17
Total Euro 503
Industry
1,551,700
down 384,500 / (19.9) % vs. Sep.'17
16,166,500
up 406,300 / 2.6 % vs. YTD '17
Ford
128,700
down 16,600 / (11.4) % vs. Sep.'17
1,162,800
down 23,800 / (2.0) % vs. YTD '17
1The Euro 20 markets are: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.
2The Euro 22 markets are: Euro 20 plus Russia and Turkey.
3Total Euro 50 composed of EURO 22 registrations and EDM 28 retail sales, as total EDM 28 registrations figures are not available. Industry retail sales data not available. EDM 28 or European Direct Markets are: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgysztan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan
Sep 2018 Market Share *
September '18
YTD September '18
Euro 20
9.0%
up 1.2 ppts vs. Sep.'17
7.6%
down 0.2 ppts vs. YTD '17
Total Euro 22
8.4%
up 0.9 ppts vs. Sep.'17
7.3%
down 0.3 ppts vs. YTD '17
Total Euro 50
8.3%
up 0.8 ppts vs. Sep.'17
7.2%
down 0.3 ppts vs. YTD '17
* Ford share calculated with preliminary industry results for some markets. Therefore, industry and share are subject to change slightly due to minor adjustments in some markets as official sources publish their final industry data.
** Sep 2018 Retail Market Share
Key European markets
September '18
YTD September '18
8.7%
7.5%
up 1.1 ppts vs YAGO
equal vs YAGO
** The Key European markets are: Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Ford volume and Industry in these markets represent 75 to 80% of the Europe 20 volume.
2
Ford of Europe September Sales 2018
SEPTEMBER 2018 SALES
Ford Top 5 Markets ranked by Sep volume (registrations)
Market
September '18
Volumeo/(u) '17
Shareo/(u) '17
1.Britain
53,800
(5,500)
13.6 %
1.5 ppts
2.Germany
19,300
(2,400)
8.4 %
1.6
3.Italy
10,500
(1,200)
7.6 %
1.2
4.France
8,200
(300)
4.4 %
0.4
5.Spain
6,000
(300)
7.0 %
0.7
Market
YTD September '18
Volumeo/(u) '17
Shareo/(u) '17
1.Britain
306,100
(21,700)
13.8 %
0.1 ppts
2.Germany
225,900
8,700
7.6 %
0.1
3.Italy
116,500
(3,400)
7.2 %
0.0
4.France
85,500
4.3 %
(0.2)
5.Spain
70,200
1,000
5.7 %
(0.6)
Top 5 Markets ranked by Ford's share in Sep
Market
September '18
Shareo/(u) '17
Volumeo/(u) '17
1.Ireland
16.6 %
3.6 ppts
800
100
2.Hungary
15.8 %
4.2
1,800
400
3.Britain
13.6 %
1.5
53,800
(5,500)
4.Turkey
10.4 %
(0.4)
2,500
(5,500)
5.Austria
10.1 %
3.3
2,200
(100)
Market
YTD September '18
Shareo/(u) '17
Volumeo/(u) '17
1.Britain
13.8 %
0.1 ppts
306,100
(21,700)
2.Hungary
11.6 %
0.2
14,700
3,200
3.Ireland
11.4 %
0.0
16,900
(500)
4.Turkey
11.2 %
(0.6)
53,300
(22,000)
5.Finland
9.1 %
0.2
10,300
800
Sep Sales by vehicle line (Euro 20)
Model
September '18
o/(u) September '17
YTD September '18
o/(u) YTD September '17
KA
-
(100)
KA+
5,000
(900)
40,000
(500)
Fiesta
22,500
3,700
215,700
20,700
B-MAX
(5,000)
3,400
(33,000)
Ecosport
11,100
4,300
84,600
33,600
Focus
12,500
(8,400)
147,800
(14,900)
C-MAX
4,000
(1,600)
42,800
(8,800)
Kuga
13,500
(1,100)
123,500
9,000
Mondeo
3,500
(1,200)
38,600
(5,200)
S-MAX
1,200
(900)
15,900
(8,700)
Galaxy
600
(1,000)
10,900
(3,300)
Mustang
800
(200)
7,800
(2,700)
Edge
500
(1,200)
8,700
(4,500)
Tourneo Courier
1,300
400
12,500
700
Tourneo Connect
900
(300)
8,700
(3,300)
Tourneo Custom
1,800
600
13,000
2,800
Transit Courier
1,800
100
14,900
500
Transit Connect
5,600
(100)
39,900
(1,200)
Transit Custom
15,800
1,400
100,200
6,000
Transit
10,200
400
77,900
9,200
Ranger
6,100
400
37,200
5,400
Other ****
200
(200)
2,700
(3,400)
Total Sales
119,000
(10,600)
1,046,500
(1,800)
**** Figures largely include vehicles such as Car Derived Vans and imports.
