10/16 10:01:24 pm
8.8 USD   -0.11%
Ford Motor : Europe September Sales

10/17/2018 | 02:08am CEST

│ NEWS

Ford Grows European Market Share in September on Strength of Record Commercial Vehicle Sales

www.youtube.com/FordofEuropewww.twitter.com/FordEU

SEPTEMBER 2018 SALES

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Sales

Market Share

Sales

Market Share

Euro 20*

119,000

9.0%

77,500

7.1%

41,500

18.7%

Versus

-8.2%

+1.2 ppt

-14.7%

+0.7 ppt

+7.0%

+2.4 ppt

Sept. 2017

Total Vehicle

Total Vehicle Sales Market Share

HIGHLIGHTS

"The industry is down in September as a number of manufacturers pulled ahead sales of Stage 6.1 vehicles in August. Ford has free supply of the latest emissions levels and did not need to force-register surplus stock, resulting in the growth of our passenger car and commercial vehicle market share last month. Customer reception of the all-new Ford Focus in particular has been outstanding."

Roelant de Waard, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe

  • Ford commercial vehicle market share in the UK rose to 38 percent in September, continuing the Ford brand's 53rd year of UK CV leadership

  • Ford Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) sales grew nearly 9 percent in September year over year in Ford's European 20 markets, and SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in Europe

  • High-series vehicles - including Titanium, Vignale, Active, ST-Line, ST and RS - made up 74 percent of Ford passenger car sales in Ford's traditional

    20 European markets in August, up 4.6 percentage points year over year

  • Retail and fleet customer sales account for 79 percent of Ford passenger vehicle sales in Ford's top five European markets in August, better than industry average

  • Ford grew market share in 19 of its traditional 20 European markets in September compared with a year ago, with notable gains in Germany (up 1.5 percentage points), Britain (up 1.4 percentage points), Italy (up 1.2 percentage points) and the Netherlands (up 1.1 percentage points)

* Ford of Europe reports sales for its 20 European traditional markets where it is represented through National Sales Companies: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visitwww.media.ford.com. Follow atwww.youtube.com/FordofEuropeor www.twitter.com/FordEU

VEHICLE AND MARKET NEWS

Ford Transit set a new September record with sales of more than 27,800 vehicles in Ford's European 20 markets. Transit leads the MCV one- and two-tonne segment for the year to date based on the latest available data from the end of August.

Ford announced the expansion of the versatile all-new Fiesta line-up with two bold new colour-contrast models: the new Fiesta ST-Line Red Edition and Black Edition. Fiesta sales rose 20 percent last month compared with September 2017.

EcoSport set a new September sales record, with sales up 63 percent compared with September 2017. New customer orders for EcoSport are up 94 percent in September compared with September 2017.

Ranger continues to lead as Europe's best-selling pickup truck, based on latest available data from the end of August. Ford sold 6,100 Ranger trucks in its Euro 20 markets last month, making it the best September for Ranger since it was introduced.

Ford of Europe August Sales 2018

SEPTEMBER 2018 SALES

September 2018 Sales Volume (registrations)

Euro 20 1

September '18

YTD September '18

Industry

1,316,800

down 346,400 / (20.8) % vs. Sep.'17

13,844,200

up 331,300 / 2.5 % vs. YTD '17

Ford

119,000

down 10,600 / (8.2) % vs. Sep.'17

1,046,500

down 1,800 / (0.2) % vs. YTD '17

Euro 22 2

Industry

1,501,300

down 387,100 / (20.5) % vs. Sep.'17

15,644,200

up 334,700 / 2.2 % vs. YTD '17

Ford

126,100

down 16,100 / (11.3) % vs. Sep.'17

1,138,100

down 20,400 / (1.8) % vs. YTD '17

Total Euro 50 3

Industry

1,551,700

down 384,500 / (19.9) % vs. Sep.'17

16,166,500

up 406,300 / 2.6 % vs. YTD '17

Ford

128,700

down 16,600 / (11.4) % vs. Sep.'17

1,162,800

down 23,800 / (2.0) % vs. YTD '17

1 The Euro 20 markets are: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

  • 2 The Euro 22 markets are: Euro 20 plus Russia and Turkey.

  • 3 Total Euro 50 composed of EURO 22 registrations and EDM 28 retail sales, as total EDM 28 registrations figures are not available. Industry retail sales data not available. EDM 28 or European Direct Markets are: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgysztan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan

Sep 2018 Market Share *

September '18

YTD September '18

Euro 20

9.0%

up 1.2 ppts vs. Sep.'17

7.6%

down 0.2 ppts vs. YTD '17

Total Euro 22

8.4%

up 0.9 ppts vs. Sep.'17

7.3%

down 0.3 ppts vs. YTD '17

Total Euro 50

8.3%

up 0.8 ppts vs. Sep.'17

7.2%

down 0.3 ppts vs. YTD '17

* Ford share calculated with preliminary industry results for some markets. Therefore, industry and share are subject to change slightly due to minor adjustments in some markets as official sources publish their final industry data.

** Sep 2018 Retail Market Share

Key European markets

September '18

YTD September '18

8.7%

7.5%

up 1.1 ppts vs YAGO

equal vs YAGO

** The Key European markets are: Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Ford volume and Industry in these markets represent 75 to 80% of the Europe 20 volume.

CONTACT

Jessica Enoch

Ford of Europe +49 221 9018213jenoch@ford.com

2

Ford of Europe September Sales 2018

SEPTEMBER 2018 SALES

Ford Top 5 Markets ranked by Sep volume (registrations)

Market

September '18

Volumeo/(u) '17

Shareo/(u) '17

1. Britain

53,800

(5,500)

13.6 %

1.5 ppts

2. Germany

19,300

(2,400)

8.4 %

1.6

3. Italy

10,500

(1,200)

7.6 %

1.2

4. France

8,200

(300)

4.4 %

0.4

5. Spain

6,000

(300)

7.0 %

0.7

Market

YTD September '18

Volumeo/(u) '17

Shareo/(u) '17

1. Britain

306,100

(21,700)

13.8 %

0.1 ppts

2. Germany

225,900

8,700

7.6 %

0.1

3. Italy

116,500

(3,400)

7.2 %

0.0

4. France

85,500

4.3 %

(0.2)

5. Spain

70,200

1,000

5.7 %

(0.6)

Top 5 Markets ranked by Ford's share in Sep

Market

September '18

Shareo/(u) '17

Volumeo/(u) '17

1. Ireland

16.6 %

3.6 ppts

800

100

2. Hungary

15.8 %

4.2

1,800

400

3. Britain

13.6 %

1.5

53,800

(5,500)

4. Turkey

10.4 %

(0.4)

2,500

(5,500)

5. Austria

10.1 %

3.3

2,200

(100)

Market

YTD September '18

Shareo/(u) '17

Volumeo/(u) '17

1. Britain

13.8 %

0.1 ppts

306,100

(21,700)

2. Hungary

11.6 %

0.2

14,700

3,200

3. Ireland

11.4 %

0.0

16,900

(500)

4. Turkey

11.2 %

(0.6)

53,300

(22,000)

5. Finland

9.1 %

0.2

10,300

800

Sep Sales by vehicle line (Euro 20)

Model

September '18

o/(u) September '17

YTD September '18

o/(u) YTD September '17

KA

-

(100)

KA+

5,000

(900)

40,000

(500)

Fiesta

22,500

3,700

215,700

20,700

B-MAX

(5,000)

3,400

(33,000)

Ecosport

11,100

4,300

84,600

33,600

Focus

12,500

(8,400)

147,800

(14,900)

C-MAX

4,000

(1,600)

42,800

(8,800)

Kuga

13,500

(1,100)

123,500

9,000

Mondeo

3,500

(1,200)

38,600

(5,200)

S-MAX

1,200

(900)

15,900

(8,700)

Galaxy

600

(1,000)

10,900

(3,300)

Mustang

800

(200)

7,800

(2,700)

Edge

500

(1,200)

8,700

(4,500)

Tourneo Courier

1,300

400

12,500

700

Tourneo Connect

900

(300)

8,700

(3,300)

Tourneo Custom

1,800

600

13,000

2,800

Transit Courier

1,800

100

14,900

500

Transit Connect

5,600

(100)

39,900

(1,200)

Transit Custom

15,800

1,400

100,200

6,000

Transit

10,200

400

77,900

9,200

Ranger

6,100

400

37,200

5,400

Other ****

200

(200)

2,700

(3,400)

Total Sales

119,000

(10,600)

1,046,500

(1,800)

**** Figures largely include vehicles such as Car Derived Vans and imports.

3

Ford of Europe September Sales 2018

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:07:05 UTC
