Ford Motor : Europe September Sales

Passenger Vehicle Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Sales Market Share Sales Market Share Euro 20* 119,000 9.0% 77,500 7.1% 41,500 18.7% Versus -8.2% +1.2 ppt -14.7% +0.7 ppt +7.0% +2.4 ppt Sept. 2017 Total Vehicle

HIGHLIGHTS "The industry is down in September as a number of manufacturers pulled ahead sales of Stage 6.1 vehicles in August. Ford has free supply of the latest emissions levels and did not need to force-register surplus stock, resulting in the growth of our passenger car and commercial vehicle market share last month. Customer reception of the all-new Ford Focus in particular has been outstanding." Roelant de Waard, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe

 Ford commercial vehicle market share in the UK rose to 38 percent in September, continuing the Ford brand's 53rd year of UK CV leadership

 Ford Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) sales grew nearly 9 percent in September year over year in Ford's European 20 markets, and SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in Europe

 High-series vehicles - including Titanium, Vignale, Active, ST-Line, ST and RS - made up 74 percent of Ford passenger car sales in Ford's traditional 20 European markets in August, up 4.6 percentage points year over year

 Retail and fleet customer sales account for 79 percent of Ford passenger vehicle sales in Ford's top five European markets in August, better than industry average

 Ford grew market share in 19 of its traditional 20 European markets in September compared with a year ago, with notable gains in Germany (up 1.5 percentage points), Britain (up 1.4 percentage points), Italy (up 1.2 percentage points) and the Netherlands (up 1.1 percentage points)

* Ford of Europe reports sales for its 20 European traditional markets where it is represented through National Sales Companies: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland

Ford Transit set a new September record with sales of more than 27,800 vehicles in Ford's European 20 markets. Transit leads the MCV one- and two-tonne segment for the year to date based on the latest available data from the end of August.

Ford announced the expansion of the versatile all-new Fiesta line-up with two bold new colour-contrast models: the new Fiesta ST-Line Red Edition and Black Edition. Fiesta sales rose 20 percent last month compared with September 2017.

EcoSport set a new September sales record, with sales up 63 percent compared with September 2017. New customer orders for EcoSport are up 94 percent in September compared with September 2017.

Ranger continues to lead as Europe's best-selling pickup truck, based on latest available data from the end of August. Ford sold 6,100 Ranger trucks in its Euro 20 markets last month, making it the best September for Ranger since it was introduced.

Euro 20 1 September '18 YTD September '18 Industry 1,316,800 down 346,400 / (20.8) % vs. Sep.'17 13,844,200 up 331,300 / 2.5 % vs. YTD '17 Ford 119,000 down 10,600 / (8.2) % vs. Sep.'17 1,046,500 down 1,800 / (0.2) % vs. YTD '17 Euro 22 2 Industry 1,501,300 down 387,100 / (20.5) % vs. Sep.'17 15,644,200 up 334,700 / 2.2 % vs. YTD '17 Ford 126,100 down 16,100 / (11.3) % vs. Sep.'17 1,138,100 down 20,400 / (1.8) % vs. YTD '17 Total Euro 50 3 Industry 1,551,700 down 384,500 / (19.9) % vs. Sep.'17 16,166,500 up 406,300 / 2.6 % vs. YTD '17 Ford 128,700 down 16,600 / (11.4) % vs. Sep.'17 1,162,800 down 23,800 / (2.0) % vs. YTD '17

1 The Euro 20 markets are: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

2 The Euro 22 markets are: Euro 20 plus Russia and Turkey.

3 Total Euro 50 composed of EURO 22 registrations and EDM 28 retail sales, as total EDM 28 registrations figures are not available. Industry retail sales data not available. EDM 28 or European Direct Markets are: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgysztan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan

September '18 YTD September '18 Euro 20 9.0% up 1.2 ppts vs. Sep.'17 7.6% down 0.2 ppts vs. YTD '17 Total Euro 22 8.4% up 0.9 ppts vs. Sep.'17 7.3% down 0.3 ppts vs. YTD '17 Total Euro 50 8.3% up 0.8 ppts vs. Sep.'17 7.2% down 0.3 ppts vs. YTD '17

* Ford share calculated with preliminary industry results for some markets. Therefore, industry and share are subject to change slightly due to minor adjustments in some markets as official sources publish their final industry data.

Key European markets

September '18 YTD September '18 8.7% 7.5% up 1.1 ppts vs YAGO equal vs YAGO

** The Key European markets are: Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Ford volume and Industry in these markets represent 75 to 80% of the Europe 20 volume.

Ford Top 5 Markets ranked by Sep volume (registrations)

Market September '18 Volumeo/(u) '17 Shareo/(u) '17 1. Britain 53,800 (5,500) 13.6 % 1.5 ppts 2. Germany 19,300 (2,400) 8.4 % 1.6 3. Italy 10,500 (1,200) 7.6 % 1.2 4. France 8,200 (300) 4.4 % 0.4 5. Spain 6,000 (300) 7.0 % 0.7

Market YTD September '18 Volumeo/(u) '17 Shareo/(u) '17 1. Britain 306,100 (21,700) 13.8 % 0.1 ppts 2. Germany 225,900 8,700 7.6 % 0.1 3. Italy 116,500 (3,400) 7.2 % 0.0 4. France 85,500 4.3 % (0.2) 5. Spain 70,200 1,000 5.7 % (0.6)

Top 5 Markets ranked by Ford's share in Sep

Market September '18 Shareo/(u) '17 Volumeo/(u) '17 1. Ireland 16.6 % 3.6 ppts 800 100 2. Hungary 15.8 % 4.2 1,800 400 3. Britain 13.6 % 1.5 53,800 (5,500) 4. Turkey 10.4 % (0.4) 2,500 (5,500) 5. Austria 10.1 % 3.3 2,200 (100)

Market YTD September '18 Shareo/(u) '17 Volumeo/(u) '17 1. Britain 13.8 % 0.1 ppts 306,100 (21,700) 2. Hungary 11.6 % 0.2 14,700 3,200 3. Ireland 11.4 % 0.0 16,900 (500) 4. Turkey 11.2 % (0.6) 53,300 (22,000) 5. Finland 9.1 % 0.2 10,300 800

Sep Sales by vehicle line (Euro 20)

Model September '18 o/(u) September '17 YTD September '18 o/(u) YTD September '17 KA - (100) KA+ 5,000 (900) 40,000 (500) Fiesta 22,500 3,700 215,700 20,700 B-MAX (5,000) 3,400 (33,000) Ecosport 11,100 4,300 84,600 33,600 Focus 12,500 (8,400) 147,800 (14,900) C-MAX 4,000 (1,600) 42,800 (8,800) Kuga 13,500 (1,100) 123,500 9,000 Mondeo 3,500 (1,200) 38,600 (5,200) S-MAX 1,200 (900) 15,900 (8,700) Galaxy 600 (1,000) 10,900 (3,300) Mustang 800 (200) 7,800 (2,700) Edge 500 (1,200) 8,700 (4,500) Tourneo Courier 1,300 400 12,500 700 Tourneo Connect 900 (300) 8,700 (3,300) Tourneo Custom 1,800 600 13,000 2,800 Transit Courier 1,800 100 14,900 500 Transit Connect 5,600 (100) 39,900 (1,200) Transit Custom 15,800 1,400 100,200 6,000 Transit 10,200 400 77,900 9,200 Ranger 6,100 400 37,200 5,400 Other **** 200 (200) 2,700 (3,400) Total Sales 119,000 (10,600) 1,046,500 (1,800)

**** Figures largely include vehicles such as Car Derived Vans and imports.

