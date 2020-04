By Jessica Sier



Ford Motor Co.'s European sales fell sharply during the first quarter as the coronavirus forces manufacturing plants to remain closed and populations to stay confined, it said Friday.

Within the 20 European markets Ford services, there was a 33% fall in the number of vehicles sold in the first quarter, with a 21% drop in commercial vehicles, and a 38% fall in passenger cars.

