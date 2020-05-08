Ford Motor : Executive Hau Thai-Tang To Speak At BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit (opens in new window)

Log in
05/08/2020 | 08:19am EDT

NEWS

Ford Executive Hau Thai-Tang To Speak At BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit

DEARBORN, Mich., May 8, 2020 - Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Motor Company chief product development and purchasing officer, will speak at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit on May 15.

Thai-Tang's presentation will begin at 8 a.m. EDT and include a question-and-answer session. Conference and webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Contact(s):

Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Media:

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Karen Rocoff

1.800.555.5259 or

Ford Media Center

313.621.2902

313.621.0965

313.845.8540

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com

media@ford.com

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 12:18:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B
EBIT 2020 -4 178 M
Net income 2020 -6 201 M
Debt 2020 3 731 M
Yield 2020 3,55%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x
P/E ratio 2021 42,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 19 368 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,60  $
Last Close Price 4,87  $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-47.63%19 368
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.50%167 489
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.86%71 328
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.78%38 955
DAIMLER AG-39.04%34 721
BMW AG-32.51%34 599
