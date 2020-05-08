Ford Motor : Executive Hau Thai-Tang To Speak At BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit (opens in new window)

NEWS
Ford Executive Hau Thai-Tang To Speak At BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit
DEARBORN, Mich., May 8, 2020 - Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Motor Company chief product development and purchasing officer, will speak at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit on May 15.
Thai-Tang's presentation will begin at 8 a.m. EDT and include a question-and-answer session. Conference and webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
