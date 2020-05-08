Ford Motor : Executive Hau Thai-Tang To Speak At BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit (opens in new window)

NEWS

Ford Executive Hau Thai-Tang To Speak At BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit

DEARBORN, Mich., May 8, 2020 - Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Motor Company chief product development and purchasing officer, will speak at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit on May 15.

Thai-Tang's presentation will begin at 8 a.m. EDT and include a question-and-answer session. Conference and webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

