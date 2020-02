Ford Motor : Executive Jim Farley to Speak at Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference 2020

Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company president, new businesses, technology and strategy, and recently elected chief operating officer of Ford, will speak at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Farley’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. EST and include a question-and-answer session. Conference and webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005327/en/