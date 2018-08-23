Log in
Ford Motor : Executive to Lead North Korea Talks -- update

08/23/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

By Jessica Donati

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Ford Motor Co.'s Stephen Biegun would take over nuclear talks with North Korea as the new special representative, naming an industry executive with extensive international experience at a time when the talks largely have stalled.

Mr. Pompeo on Thursday said Mr. Biegun, who served as the company's vice president of international governmental affairs, would travel with him to North Korea next week. They will attempt to prod negotiations that have halted over disagreements about the pace of denuclearization, a declaration of peace, and what concessions the U.S. may be prepared to offer to show good faith.

"The issues are tough, and they will be tough to resolve," Mr. Biegun said, standing beside Mr. Pompeo. "But the president has created an opening, and it's one that we must take by seizing every possible opportunity to realize the vision for a peaceful future for the people of North Korea."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters after the announcement that the secretary and Mr. Biegun hadn't scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the coming visit, but didn't rule out the possibility.

Ford previously had said Mr. Biegun would retire at the end of August. He was previously considered for the role of national-security adviser after President Trump this year decided to fire retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who has since joined Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

Mr. Biegun served in a number of national-security and foreign-policy roles prior to joining Ford in 2004, including as an adviser to former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R., Tenn.).

Mr. Pompeo will hand over responsibility for the nuclear talks after several trips to Pyongyang, during which he pressed the North Koreans to move to denuclearize before the U.S. agreed to make concessions.

Pyongyang wants the U.S. to agree to a declaration of peace, which would formally end the Korean War fought between 1950-1953, and offer economic benefits as it dismantles its nuclear apparatus.

The U.S.-North Korean relationship, which warmed during a summit of national leaders in June, appeared to sour after the North Korean foreign ministry issued a statement after Mr. Pompeo's latest visit in July accusing him of "gangster-like" tactics.

Seoul is encouraging Washington and Pyongyang to make concessions to build trust. South Korean presidential adviser Moon Chung-in, who is considered respected in both Washington and Pyongyang, will help drive U.S.-North Korea talks forward.

The two Koreas have continued to foster a conciliatory mood this year through the ups and downs of exchanges between the U.S. and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Mr. Kim is set to host South Korean President Moon Jae-in next month in Pyongyang for the year's third inter-Korean summit.

The two countries also have organized reunions between family members separated for decades because of the war, and pictures of tearful family members meeting one another have bolstered support for the initiative.

Write to Jessica Donati at jessica.donati@wsj.com

