Ford Motor : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America; Key Milestone in Global Redesign of Company

As part of a comprehensive redesign of its global business, Ford Motor
Company today announced it will exit the commercial heavy truck business
in South America. As a result, the company will cease production at the
São Bernardo do Campo plant in Brazil during 2019, ending sales of the
Cargo lineup, F-4000 and F-350 -- along with the Fiesta small car --
once inventories are sold.
“Ford is committed to the South American region by building a
sustainable and profitable business with strengthened product offerings,
outstanding customer experience, and a leaner more agile business
model,” said Lyle Watters, president, Ford of South America.
The decision to exit the heavy commercial trucks business came after
months of pursuing viable alternatives, including possible partnerships
and a sale of the operation. The business would have required
significant capital investments to meet market needs and increasing
regulatory costs with no viable path to profitability.
“We know this action will have a major impact on our employees in São
Bernardo and we will be working closely with all our stakeholders on the
next steps,” Watters said. “Working closely with our dealers and
suppliers, Ford will continue to provide support for our customers with
warranty, parts and service.”
This decision follows other recent initiatives in the on-going redesign
of the South American region including:
-
Reducing salaried and administrative costs region-wide by more than 20
percent over the past few months
-
Strengthening portfolio with SUVs and pickups that are growing in
popularity with consumers while ceasing Focus production in Argentina
-
Leveraging global partnerships, such as the recently announced
alliance with VW to develop mid-size pickup trucks
In connection with this announcement, the company expects to record
pre-tax special item charges of about $460 million. The charges will
include approximately $100 million of non-cash charges for accelerated
depreciation and amortization. The remaining charges of about $360
million will be paid in cash and are primarily attributable to
separation and termination payments for employees, dealers, and
suppliers. Most of these pre-tax special item charges and cash outflows
will be recorded in 2019 and are part of the $11 billion in EBIT charges
with cash-related effects of $7 billion the company expects to take in
the redesign of its global business.
