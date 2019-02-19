Ford Motor : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- Update

By Maria Armental

Ford Motor Co. intends to stop making heavy trucks in Latin America and end production at an assembly plant in Brazil this year.

Ford is under pressure to improve overseas operations after incurring losses in each of its international business units in 2018. The auto maker's South America loss totaled $678 million last year.

The company said Tuesday the move is "a key step toward returning its South America operations to sustainable profitability."

The auto maker said it would book about $460 million in charges before taxes, and would end sales of the F-4000 and F-350 trucks once inventories are cleared.

Sales of the Fiesta small car will also end, Ford said.

Ford had said it was exploring alternatives for the São Bernardo do Campo assembly plant, including a possible sale, but Tuesday said the business "would have required significant capital investments to meet market needs and increasing regulatory costs with no viable path to profitability."

The plant opened in 1967 and employs more than 2,000 workers, according to the company's website.

Ford executives have said the company will remain in the region but will shift its focus to profitable parts of the business, including its midsize pickup truck, the Ranger, as well as its commercial-vehicle portfolio. Ford also has been cutting costs in South America, reducing the company's employee ranks by about 20% last year, Ford Global Markets President Jim Farley told analysts last month.

"We're going to play to our strengths in South America," Mr. Farley said.

Shares in Ford, which have gained 15% so far this year, were up 3% on Tuesday afternoon.

--Stephen Nakrosis and

Mike Colias

contributed to this article.

