Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:56pm EST

By Maria Armental

Ford Motor Co. intends to stop making heavy trucks in Latin America and end production at an assembly plant in Brazil this year.

Ford is under pressure to improve overseas operations after incurring losses in each of its international business units in 2018. The auto maker's South America loss totaled $678 million last year.

The company said Tuesday the move is "a key step toward returning its South America operations to sustainable profitability."

The auto maker said it would book about $460 million in charges before taxes, and would end sales of the F-4000 and F-350 trucks once inventories are cleared.

Sales of the Fiesta small car will also end, Ford said.

Ford had said it was exploring alternatives for the São Bernardo do Campo assembly plant, including a possible sale, but Tuesday said the business "would have required significant capital investments to meet market needs and increasing regulatory costs with no viable path to profitability."

The plant opened in 1967 and employs more than 2,000 workers, according to the company's website.

Ford executives have said the company will remain in the region but will shift its focus to profitable parts of the business, including its midsize pickup truck, the Ranger, as well as its commercial-vehicle portfolio. Ford also has been cutting costs in South America, reducing the company's employee ranks by about 20% last year, Ford Global Markets President Jim Farley told analysts last month.

"We're going to play to our strengths in South America," Mr. Farley said.

Shares in Ford, which have gained 15% so far this year, were up 3% on Tuesday afternoon.

--Stephen Nakrosis and

Mike Colias

contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
03:25pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:17pFORD MOTOR : truck exit from South America to cost 2,700 jobs
RE
02:56pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- Update
DJ
02:06pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America
DJ
01:49pFORD MOTOR : DescrptionCurrent report filing
PU
01:42pFORD MOTOR CO : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America; Key Milestone in Globa..
BU
10:45aFORD MOTOR : Names new leader of global government relations feb 18, 2019 | dear..
AQ
09:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Honda, Tom Tailor, Facebook
08:39aFORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Compliance Recall on Select 2019 Fusion Energi Vehicl..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 124 M
Net income 2019 4 888 M
Finance 2019 8 850 M
Yield 2019 7,03%
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
P/E ratio 2020 6,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 33 971 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,46 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.63%33 971
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%196 154
VOLKSWAGEN2.75%82 107
DAIMLER9.78%60 902
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.16%51 860
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.