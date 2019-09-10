Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Expects Sales Share of Electrified Cars Above 50% in Europe by End 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:22am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that it expects electrified vehicles to account for more than half of its sales in Europe by the end of 2022, surpassing the combined share of petrol and diesel models.

"With electrification fast becoming the mainstream, we are substantially increasing the number of electrified models and power train options for our customers to choose from to suit their needs," Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, said.

The car maker said it would showcase a line-up of plug-in hybrid vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:22aFORD MOTOR : Expects Sales Share of Electrified Cars Above 50% in Europe by End ..
DJ
02:48aFORD MOTOR : Bond Rating Cut To Junk Status
DJ
09/09FORD MOTOR : 'Ford v Ferrari' revs into high gear at Toronto Film Fest
AQ
09/09FORD MOTOR : Shares Trading Lower After Moody's Cuts Rating
DJ
09/09FORD MOTOR : Customer Contact Center Adds More Than 500 Jobs to Houston, Offers ..
PU
09/09FORD MOTOR : Sets New World Record for Largest Mustang Meeting with 1,326 Cars f..
PU
09/06FORD MOTOR : New Ford Explorer Ad Campaign Introduces World to the ‘Greate..
PU
09/05FORD MOTOR : ‘Dangerous in the Snow' and ‘No Fun'; Ford Commits to E..
PU
09/05Former UAW Aide Pleads Guilty -- WSJ
DJ
09/04EXCLUSIVE : In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partn..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 6 382 M
Net income 2019 3 636 M
Finance 2019 7 562 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 38 063 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,89  $
Last Close Price 9,54  $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY24.71%38 063
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.76%185 068
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.91%86 334
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.93%56 510
DAIMLER AG1.18%54 953
BMW AG-10.58%45 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group