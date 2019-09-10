Ford Motor : Expects Sales Share of Electrified Cars Above 50% in Europe by End 2022

By Max Bernhard



Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that it expects electrified vehicles to account for more than half of its sales in Europe by the end of 2022, surpassing the combined share of petrol and diesel models.

"With electrification fast becoming the mainstream, we are substantially increasing the number of electrified models and power train options for our customers to choose from to suit their needs," Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, said.

The car maker said it would showcase a line-up of plug-in hybrid vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

