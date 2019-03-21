Log in
Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor : F-150 Is Best Performing Pickup Truck in IIHS Passenger-Side Safety Testing; Earns All Good Ratings

0
03/21/2019 | 12:15am EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford F-150 Is Best Performing Pickup Truck in IIHS Passenger-Side Safety Testing; Earns All Good Ratings

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the 2019 Ford F-150 as the only truck to earn the top-tier good rating in every category, and the best performing truck among 11 pickups evaluated in passenger-side small overlap front crash testing

Top crash test performance of 2019 Ford F-150 - including best possible rating in passenger-side small overlap front crash test - is enabled by high-strength steel in the frame plus high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy in the body and smart engineering

This follows testing by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that awarded F-150 crew cab a five-star overall vehicle score and a five-star rating for driver and passenger for all crash test modes

DEARBORN, Mich., March 21, 2019 - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released test results showing that among all light-duty crew cab pickups measured in small overlap front crash testing for both driver and passenger, the 2019 Ford F-150 is the only truck to earn its top-tier good rating in all categories. Among 11 pickups, F-150 is also on top as the best performer in passenger-side small overlap front crash testing.

"F-150's smart engineering, plus the innovative combination of its high-strength steel frame and high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body continues to demonstrate enduring customer benefits - from repeated class-leading crash test performance to best-in-class towing and payload," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing.

A cross-functional group of Ford truck veterans worked thousands of hours to help improve durability, capability, fuel economy and safety for F-150. The team created 31 safety-related innovations - including structures that manage crash forces, plus joining methods that were tested virtually with computer simulations then retested in Ford's advanced laboratories.

To manage crash forces in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety small overlap front crash test, Ford created a system of innovations that work together to help achieve this result. These include a patented extruded aluminum roof crossmember and additional frame crossmember that work to improve crash resilience. Other smart innovations include nylon hinge pillar reinforcements that save weight, and in conjunction with specially designed wheel blockers, work to control crash forces while also providing additional safety.

This accolade follows National Highway Traffic Safety Administration testing that awarded F-150 crew cab a five-star overall vehicle score and a five-star rating for driver and passenger for all crash test modes.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financialservices through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 04:14:00 UTC
