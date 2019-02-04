Ford Motor : Faces Cash-Flow Pressure

January sales rise 7%, but questions mount on rating and dividend; CEO maps turnaround

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. posted a 7% increase in January U.S. sales, a promising start to a year in which investors expect Chief Executive Jim Hackett to show results from his turnaround plan.

The Detroit auto maker is feeling pressure to boost its cash flow as concerns about the company's investment-grade rating and its ability to pay its current dividend are on the rise. Mr. Hackett, 20 months into his tenure, has promised to cut expenses and restructure floundering businesses overseas, while populating U.S. showrooms with more high-margin trucks and sport-utility vehicles.

Those early moves have yet to lift Ford's operating profit, which was down 27% in 2018. Ford executives entered this year fielding questions about whether Mr. Hackett can improve profit fast enough to stave off a downgrade to the company's credit rating.

Moody's Investors Service dropped Ford's credit rating last year to one notch above junk status and said it was "critical that Ford's fitness program show evidence of progress in 2019." A downgrade to junk territory could raise the company's borrowing costs at the same time it is already struggling to contain expenses, analysts say.

S&P Global Ratings also has a triple-B rating on Ford -- two notches above junk -- and a negative outlook, indicating an increased likelihood of a downgrade in the next 12 to 18 months if the company's cash flow and profitability continue to weaken.

Meanwhile, some equity analysts have pressed Ford on whether it might have to cut its quarterly dividend in part to fund a restructuring plan for Europe, South America and other foreign operations that aims to slash $11 billion in costs over a three-to-five-year period.

Ford returned $2.4 billion to shareholders last year from the regular dividend, which at the company's current stock price is delivering a generous yield of nearly 7%. Reducing the dividend would help preserve cash but could further depress the company's stock price at the same time shares are down 22% since Mr. Hackett took over in May 2017. The stock, however, is up 14% this year at Friday's close.

"There is some concern in the rating agencies that if you don't get your plan worked out and really turn the cash flow around, that you're going to continue to pay the dividend off the balance sheet," said Bank of America analyst John Murphy during Ford's earnings call last month.

Ford executives have said that the dividend is safe, and that they are working to assure credit-rating firms that the company is on a path to improve operating profit, cash flow and revenue this year.

Ford has been relying heavily on its home U.S. market for most of its profit. January U.S. sales rose 7%, according to people familiar with the matter. Ford said last month it would no longer publicly disclose monthly sales results.

"We expect to be able to fund all of our business needs, including the regular dividend," Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks told analysts during the call. "But we have to prove that."

The last time Ford's dividend and investment grade were under pressure was in the mid-2000s. Back then, the situation was different than now. Ford was running out of cash, and eventually was forced to mortgage billions of dollars in assets, including even the company's blue logo, to stay afloat. The moves helped Ford avoid the fate of rivals General Motors and Chrysler, which went through government-led restructuring in 2009.

Former Ford Chief Executive Alan Mulally, who took over in 2006, made restoring the company's credit rating to investment grade a priority. In 2012, Mr. Mulally achieved that goal, convincing analysts that the auto maker had the financial flexibility to navigate the sector's next downturn.

This time, the concern is over Ford's operating performance, not the balance sheet, which Moody's describes as strong. Ford ended 2018 with cash of $23.1 billion, above its $20 billon target.

Fitch Ratings and S&P have both assigned a triple-B rating to Ford debt, two notches above junk status. Fitch could downgrade Ford if its turnaround doesn't show signs of progress, analyst Stephen Brown said in an interview.

Companies strive to maintain an investment-grade rating because a downgrade to junk hurts their ability to borrow money. At Ford, such a move would also increase expenses and dent profit at its lending-arm, Ford Motor Credit, which routinely taps debt markets, analysts say.

Ford was logging record profit as recently as 2015, riding an unprecedented stretch of strong sales in the U.S. market. But the company failed to keep costs under control during the good times and allowed crucial vehicle models in the U.S. and China to become stale, executives have said. Mr. Hackett was promoted to CEO in 2017 from his post running Ford's mobility business, succeeding the ousted Mark Fields.

Last year, Ford's operating profit fell 27% to $7 billion. The company swung to a loss of $1.5 billion in China, after a small gain in 2017. Overall operating cash flow sank by one-third, to $2.8 billion, delivered mostly by Ford's lending arm.

In an email to employees last week, Mr. Hackett described the results as mediocre and said he was angry about the year because he knows Ford can do better, according to a person who read it. He encouraged workers to "bury the year in a deep grave" and focus on 2019 goals.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com