Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ford Motor : Fiat Chrysler says regulators get 'wake-up call' over fuel rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:38pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday that U.S. regulators have received a "wake-up call" from automakers over the hurdles they face in trying to meet rising Obama-era fuel-efficiency requirements.

In day two of a three-day public hearing over the Trump administration's proposal to freeze fuel-efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026, automakers urged regulators to continue to boost fuel requirements but also take into account shifting consumer demand.

The Obama administration in 2012 approved rules to nearly double fuel-efficiency requirements to a fleetwide average of more than 50 miles per gallon but agreed to an evaluation by 2018 over whether the final years of the requirements were feasible.

The Trump administration billed the proposed rollback from Obama-era fuel efficiency standards as a way to help car companies and lower vehicle prices for consumers, but critics note the plan will raise estimated fuel consumption by 500,000 barrels of oil a day by the 2030s and boost pollution.

Securing America's Future Energy, a group of retired military leaders and business executives, proposed on Tuesday a compromise hiking requirements by at least 2 percent annually through 2026 with credits for electric vehicles and incentives for self-driving vehicles.

The Trump administration's proposed freeze "places America at a strategic disadvantage," said retired U.S. Marine Corps Commandant James Conway at the hearing in Dearborn, Michigan.

Steve Bartoli, a Fiat Chrysler vice president who oversees fuel economy issues, said at the hearing that the U.S. auto market is significantly different today than was forecast in 2012, marked by lower gasoline prices and a dramatic shift in buying habits from cars to sport utility vehicles.

He said starting in 2016 the auto industry has been unable to meet current requirements without using credits earned from prior model years. Bartoli called the gap "a wake-up call that assumptions made seven years ago about the U.S. auto market need to be revisited."

He added that "in business and in government, we have to make decisions based on the best information available to us at the time, but we also must be nimble enough to adjust our plans when the facts on the ground change."

Neither Fiat Chrysler nor Ford Motor Co, which also testified at the hearing, back a specific fuel-efficiency requirement through 2026.

The Trump administration also wants to revoke California's authority to set its own strict tailpipe emissions rules and mandate the sale of electric vehicles. California is moving ahead with setting its own rules, and 19 states said in August they would challenge the rollback in court. California this week urged the administration to abandon its proposal.

Automakers want California and the White House to reach agreement on nationwide rules.

Bob Holycross, a Ford environmental executive, said at the hearing automakers need "regulatory certainty, not protracted litigation."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.23% 15.446 End-of-day quote.3.35%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.41% 9.455 Delayed Quote.-23.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
07:39pFORD MOTOR : confirms plans for haunted house in Michigan Central Station
AQ
07:38pFORD MOTOR : Fiat Chrysler says regulators get 'wake-up call' over fuel rules
RE
04:55pFORD MOTOR : Air Force Technical Applications Center uses failure to evolve
AQ
04:37pChina says U.S. putting 'knife to its neck', hard to proceed on trade
RE
03:14pMEDIA ADVISORY : Details of Ford Motor Company’s September 2018 U.S. Sales..
BU
03:09pFORD MOTOR : Details of Ford Motor Company’s September 2018 U.S. Sales Con..
PU
02:49pEDGE ST DOCUMENTARY, PART II : A Look at Edge ST’s DNA
PU
12:19pFORD MOTOR : Showcases Cool Vans for Playing Hard, Working Hard and Driving the ..
PU
11:04aChina says U.S. putting 'knife to its neck', hard to proceed on trade
RE
02:13aFORD MOTOR : paid $90M for Michigan Central Station
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:22pFORD : Have We Hit Bottom? 
01:09pArgo AI could pay off for Ford 
08:37aBMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
07:00aAre We Sure General Motors Is A Good Value? (Podcast) 
09/24Mercedes-Benz to import into U.S. from India 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 569 M
Net income 2018 5 506 M
Finance 2018 9 921 M
Yield 2018 7,22%
P/E ratio 2018 6,90
P/E ratio 2019 6,68
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 38 223 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-23.22%38 223
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.11%202 257
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%89 463
DAIMLER-18.63%70 517
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.84%63 729
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.06%55 996
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.