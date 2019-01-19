Ford Motor : First 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition Sells for $2.5 Million as Ford Donates $3.6 Million to Long-Time Charity Partners from a Weekend of Rare Vehicle Auctions

FORD MEDIA CENTER

First 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition Sells for $2.5 Million as Ford Donates $3.6 Million to Long-Time Charity Partners from a Weekend of Rare Vehicle Auctions

• The first 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition with famed Gulf racing theme sold for $2.5 million just hours after the first 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 was auctioned - Ford donating all $3.6 million in proceeds to long-time charity partners

• $2.5 million from the sale of VIN 001 of the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition benefits United Way for SoutheasternMichigan

• The Shelby GT500 raised $1.1 million for JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research, in addition to the $70 million the company has raised during a 35-year partnership, to research cures for kids with diabetes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2019 - The Ford GT Heritage Edition with Gulf racing theme honors magical motorsport victories but now is racing to help Michigan families improve their lives as Ford as Ford donates the $2.5 million it earned at auction to support United Way for Southeastern Michigan. Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports owner, was the winning bidder.

The high-stakes return followed the auction of the first 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 at the 48th annual Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction to total $3.6 million Ford will donate to two long-time charity partners. On Friday, VIN 001 of the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 raised $1.1 million to benefit JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research.

"The chance to become the owner of the first 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition with famous Gulf racing colors is an opportunity of a lifetime," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, global operations. "More importantly, being involved in helping to raise much needed funds and awareness for United Way will help them improve the lives of families in Michigan."

Hinrichs and Dr. Darienne Driver, president and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, drove the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001 or lot No. 3012 across the auction block. Celebrating Ford's 1968 Le Mans-winning race car with its original paint scheme, this Ford GT Heritage Edition features No. 9 graphics on the hood and doors, a ghosted image on the interior door panels, a unique serialized identification plate, and exposed carbon fiber inside and out.

"United Way for Southeastern Michigan improves lives and empowers families to succeed by uniting around education, economic prosperity and health," said Driver. "Proceeds from the sale of this rare Ford GT supercar will bolster our efforts to ensure more families in underserved communities across southeast Michigan can access the resources they need to build a strong, equitable community."

Friday evening, Edsel B. Ford II, Ford Motor Company board member, and Aaron Shelby, grandson of the legendary Carroll Shelby, energized the arena as they accompanied the all-new Shelby GT500 onto the block. Craig Jackson, CEO and Chairman of the Barrett-Jackson Company, now owns coveted lot No. 3008; he can choose from all available colors and options for this first-production Mustang Shelby GT500, which debuted at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Jan. 14. The car will be available this fall.

"Ford Motor Company has always championed and supported organizations that seek to improve the lives of people and communities who are at risk," said Edsel B. Ford II. "We're proud to have helped continue this tradition at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale. Working with JDRF and United Way of Southeastern Michigan we helped raise much needed funds and awareness for these two wonderful organizations."

Several historic new Ford vehicles have been sold with proceeds benefiting charity at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale over the years.

"Over the last decade Barrett-Jackson, Ford and Shelby have teamed up to create some incredible moments in automotive history," said Craig Jackson, CEO and Chairman of Barrett-Jackson. "As a lifelong Shelby Mustang fan, it was especially exciting to be the winning bidder of the 2020 Shelby GT500 VIN 001. It's a direct descendant of the Green Hornet and Little Red Mustangs and will be a welcome addition to my personal Shelby collection. And while it's an honor to be the owner of this very special Mustang, it's more rewarding to know that Carolyn and I could contribute to JDRF's noble fight against type 1 juvenile diabetes. We continued to build on that spirit of giving on Saturday with the sale of the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001, which sold to benefit United Way of Southeastern Michigan."

