Ford Motor : First Quarter Sales in Greater China exceeded 88,700 Vehicles; Significant Sales Rebound Experienced in March (opens in new window)

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2020 - Ford and its joint ventures, Changan Ford, JMC and Ford Lio-Ho, sold 88,770 vehicles in Greater China in the first quarter. Amid an unprecedented business slow down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford's quarterly sales declined 34.9 percent year-over- year but fared slightly better than the industry. Ford's market share in China grew to 2.2 percent and was aided by increased digital marketing, safe and timely resumption of dealer operations, and customer-focused care programs that ensured strong engagement and sales recovery from mid-February.

The resumption of sales and service operations at all Ford and Lincoln dealerships in China enabled a strong sales recovery in March when 40,707 vehicles were sold, accounting for approximately 46 percent of first quarter sales and achieving 75 percent of monthly sales levels reached during March 2019.

First Quarter Sales Summary: