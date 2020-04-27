Ford Motor : For Ford and GM, the Focus Is Now on Cash Over Cars

By Mike Colias

The nation's two largest car makers -- General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. -- have spent much of the past decade trying to convince Wall Street they were well-prepared for the next downturn in auto-industry sales.

What they hadn't anticipated: a multiweek shutdown of the entire U.S. car business, the region that delivers the lion's share of their profits.

Now, both are scrambling to hoard cash, hoping to ride out the coronavirus pandemic that has brought dozens of car plants in North America to a halt and led to a collapse in vehicle demand.

GM on Monday suspended its dividend to save roughly $2 billion annually, joining rival Ford, which nixed its dividend last month. Each auto maker tapped credit lines for at least $15 billion in recent weeks, while Ford raised an additional $8 billion in new debt securities.

"No one imagined this," Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett said in an interview earlier this month. Still, he said the company has built its balance sheet to be able to handle an even-worse crisis than the financial downturn, "which has got us in great shape today," he said.

Investors will be listening for details of factory-restart plans and cash-burn rates when the companies release first-quarter results in coming days. Ford reports earnings Tuesday; GM releases results on May 6.

Since the global financial crisis that pushed GM into bankruptcy and forced Ford to mortgage most of its assets to stay afloat, the companies have made downturn planning a core focus.

Analysts say the cash they have amassed should last them well into the fall, even if their factories remain idled. But in drawing down their credit lines, they are going deeper into debt and adding to interest expenses.

The global car business ground to a halt in March as factories closed to prevent the virus' spread. While some plants in China are operating again, most remain idle globally.

While GM and Ford are expected to resume limited production next month in the U.S., the shock of the pandemic has laid bare their diverging fortunes.

Ford entered the crisis on shakier ground, mired in a global restructuring that will require nearly $6 billion in cash in coming years. The company's debt rating has been cut to junk status by two of the three ratings firms. That has left Ford to borrow money at pricey interest rates, adding cost pressure as it spends billions on a massive global restructuring

Ford, earlier this month, projected it would post a net loss of about $2 billion in the first quarter, the company's first quarter of red ink in more than five years.

By comparison, GM was producing stronger cash flow before the health crisis hit and is now burning less cash, analysts estimate. The company has retained its investment-grade rating across all three credit agencies.

GM is benefiting from having restructured its global operations years earlier than Ford, analysts say. The auto maker ditched its struggling European business and scaled back in South America, both trouble spots where Ford now is closing plants and shuffling its vehicle portfolio.

"GM's earnings potential is excellent once it can reopen its plants," Morningstar analyst David Whiston said.

Ford, meanwhile, faces headwinds from restructuring in Europe and South America, which is expected to drain nearly $6 billion in cash over the next few years, Mr. Whiston said. It also must overcome problems in its core North America business that have led to spikes in warranty costs and problematic vehicle launches, he said.

Ford had about $30 billion in cash as of April 9, enough to last through September even if the pandemic prevents it from making any more cars, said CFO Tim Stone in a statement. The company has additionally raised $8 billion in new debt securities at rates of 8.5% to 9.6%. The additional debt load more than doubles Ford's annual debt expense, to about $2.5 billion, from about $1 billion in recent years, Evercore ISI said in a note last week.

GM entered the year with about $37 billion of available liquidity, including about $16 billion in credit lines that it drew down last month.

The auto makers have said they are working with the United Auto Workers on safety protocols to prevent infection and have set timetables to resume factory work. Analysts expect both companies to slowly restart production in North America sometime in May.

The factory shutdown is causing a cash crunch for auto makers, which typically receive money from dealers within a few days of shipping them vehicles. With production idled, that money has dried up, but car companies have continued to pay suppliers, which normally are paid on a 45-to-60-day lag, analysts say.

Fitch estimates Ford burned through at least $8 billion in cash in the first month of the shutdown, while GM's burned through between $5 billion and $8 billion. GM is spending less because it no longer operates in Europe, the ratings firm said.

Bank of America analyst John Murphy said trying to forecast auto makers' profits for coming quarters is all but impossible. He cited uncertainties around when and how quickly production will resume, potential supply-chain disruptions and the threat of a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in certain regions.

The auto industry has stepped up to convert plants into medical-supply factories as U.S. hospitals face shortages. GM earlier this month said it was making 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile in a $489.4 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, while Ford said it was working to make 50,000 ventilators by early July.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com