Ford Motor : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433
12/04/2019 | 03:55pm EST
Free Writing Prospectus
Filed Pursuant to Rule 433
Registration Number 333-216126
Ford Motor Company
Final Term Sheet
6.000% Notes due 2059
Issuer:
Ford Motor Company
Trade Date:
December 4, 2019
Settlement Date:
December 11, 2019 (T+5)
Stated Maturity:
December 1, 2059
Principal Amount:
$800,000,000
Interest Rate:
6.000%
Yield to Maturity:
6.000%
Price to Public:
100.000% of principal amount plus accrued interest from the Settlement Date
Underwriting Discount:
1.000% with respect to Notes sold to institutional investors
3.150% with respect to Notes sold to retail investors
Net Proceeds (Before Expenses) to Issuer:
$776,113,757.50
Interest Payment Dates:
Quarterly on each March 1, June 1, September 1, and December 1, beginning March 1, 2020 (short
first coupon)
Redemption Provision:
The Notes may be redeemed, in whole or in part, on or after December 1, 2024, at a redemption
price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid
interest to the redemption date.
Over-Allotment Option:
None
Listing:
Ford intends to apply to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange
Joint Book-Running Managers:
BofA Securities, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Co-Managers:
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
CIBC World Markets Corp.
Commerz Markets LLC
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
CUSIP/ISIN:
345370 837 / US3453708378
It is expected that delivery of the Notes will be made against payment therefor on or about December 11, 2019, which will be the fifth business day following the date of pricing of the Notes (such settlement cycle being referred to herein as "T+5"). Under Rule 15c6-1 pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the Notes on the date of pricing or the next two succeeding business day will be required, by virtue of the fact that the Notes initially will settle in T+5, to specify an alternate settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement. Purchasers of the Notes who wish to trade those Notes on the date of pricing should consult their own advisor.
The issuer has filed a registration statement, including a prospectus and a preliminary prospectus supplement, with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement (or, if available, the prospectus supplement) if you request it by calling BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649, RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll-free at 1-866-375-6829 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.
