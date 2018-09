In June, the U.S. carmaker had said it would close the plant if no buyer could be found for the site, which employs 900 workers.

"I hope we can reach a deal before end-October," Le Maire said after meeting with staff representatives in Bordeaux.

Punch Powerglide was a "credible, solid buyer" but had yet to detail its plans and production forecasts for Blanquefort, Le Maire said.

