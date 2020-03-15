Ford Motor : GM, Ford and FCA to Enhance COVID-19/ Coronavirus Protections for Manufacturing and Warehouse Workers

Log in
03/15/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

STATEMENT

GM, Ford and FCA to Enhance COVID-19/ Coronavirus Protections for Manufacturing and Warehouse Workers

DEARBORN, Mich. - The United Auto Workers (UAW), General Motors Co., Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) announced today they are forming a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies.

UAW President Rory Gamble, GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett and FCA CEO Michael Manley will lead the task force.

They will be supported by:

  • Terry Dittes, vice president, UAW-GM Department
  • Gerald Kariem, vice president, UAW-Ford Department
  • Cindy Estrada, vice president, UAW-FCA Department
  • The medical staffs, and the manufacturing and labor leadership teams at all three companies

"Workplace health and safety is a priority for us every day, all three companies have been taking steps to keep the COVID-19/coronavirus out of their facilities and during this national emergency, we will do even more working together," said Gamble, who convened the leaders of all three companies. "We are focused on doing the right thing for our people, their families, our communities and the country. All options related to protecting against exposure to the virus are on the table."

In a joint statement, the CEOs of GM, Ford and FCA said, "This is a fluid and unprecedented situation, and the task force will move quickly to build on the wide-ranging preventive measures we have put in place. We are all coming together to help keep our workforces safe and healthy." All three companies and the UAW are working to coordinate action to prevent the spread of the COVID-19/coronavirus, including enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points, and implementing safety protocols for people with potential exposure, as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms.

The joint task force's areas of focus will include vehicle production plans, additional social distancing, break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas that have the potential to improve protections for employees. As the joint task force identifies enhancements, each company, together with the UAW, will provide regular updates to the workers in their facilities.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately

1

190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

# # #

Contact: Kelli Felker Kfelker1@ford.com313.205.2722

2

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 21:51:04 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group