Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : GM U.S. new vehicle sales fall 7 percent in first quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan

(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a 7 percent fall in U.S. new vehicle sales for the first quarter, hit by declines in passenger car sales.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it sold 665,840 vehicles in the first quarter, compared with 715,794, a year earlier.

American consumers have been abandoning traditional passenger cars in favour of more comfortable SUVs, although demand in recent quarters has also been weak for the more popular larger vehicles.

Sales of high-margin vehicles like Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks and Chevrolet Suburban SUV fell during the quarter.

Smaller rival Ford Motor Co is due to report quarterly auto sales figures on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks treated in this article : Ford Motor Company, General Motors Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.17% 8.965 Delayed Quote.17.39%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.53% 37.91 Delayed Quote.12.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
11:08aFORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
10:57aFORD MOTOR : All-New Ford Escape Brings Style and Substance to Small SUVs with C..
PU
10:46aFORD MOTOR : GM U.S. new vehicle sales fall 7 percent in first quarter
RE
09:36aTHE LATEST : UK lawmakers seek to prevent no-deal Brexit
AQ
08:57aFORD MOTOR : would take 'long, hard look' at UK operations after any no-deal Bre..
RE
08:08aBrexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
08:08aBrexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
04/01FORD MOTOR : Releases Environmental Protection Plan for Former Brass Factory Pro..
PU
04/01BMW, Peugeot go ahead with UK plant shutdowns despite Brexit delay
RE
04/01FORD MOTOR COMPANY : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 193 M
Net income 2019 4 871 M
Finance 2019 8 602 M
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 7,57
P/E ratio 2020 6,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 35 826 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,64 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.39%34 926
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.54%190 885
VOLKSWAGEN3.99%80 485
DAIMLER AG18.49%62 702
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION12.88%52 292
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-1.41%50 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About