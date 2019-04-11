Ford Motor : Gives Pair New Roles as Leaders

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. is shuffling roles for two top executives, splitting duties more sharply between its traditional car-making business and the mobility services the company hopes will drive growth in the future.

Ford said Wednesday that Jim Farley, 56 years old, will become president of new businesses, technology and strategy, overseeing the company's push into self-driving vehicles and new mobility ventures, as the industry pivots toward novel ways for people to get around.

Mr. Farley has been Ford's president of global markets since 2017 and previously ran marketing.

Joe Hinrichs, 52, was named president of automotive, in charge of Ford's global vehicle-making operations. He will oversee product development, manufacturing, purchasing and Ford's regional businesses, including its struggling China unit.

The moves solidify the pair's standing as top lieutenants to Chief Executive Jim Hackett, who is under pressure to revive profits at Ford and boost the company's participation in self-driving and electric cars.

"With this strong foundation in place for our auto and mobility businesses, we can now accelerate our transformation," Mr. Hackett said in a statement.

Auto makers increasingly incorporate two starkly different businesses: the low-margin, capital-intensive business of building and selling cars; and the development of such offerings as robot-taxi networks and new apps in dashboard displays.

General Motors Co. recently dispatched Dan Ammann, who was company president, to San Francisco to run Cruise, the auto maker's driverless-car development arm, in a move that points to a possible spinoff of the business.

Part of Mr. Farley's new role at Ford will include striking developmental deals with outside companies. Auto makers have been linking up with one another, as well as with startups, technology companies and suppliers, to build business strategies around their burgeoning technologies. Ford is in talks with Volkswagen AG that could lead to cooperation in developing autonomous and electric vehicles.

After a string of disappointing quarterly results, Ford has been under pressure to show Wall Street it is taking steps to improve profitability even as the U.S. auto market cools.

Mr. Hackett has embarked on a restructuring plan that includes slashing costs and streamlining vehicle development. He is also trying to prepare Ford for a future where consumers may not consider owning a car as a necessity. In that effort, he is pushing the company to invest more in new micro-mobility ventures, such as buying an electric-scooter startup last year.

During an appearance at the Detroit Economic Club Tuesday, Mr. Hackett said he is confident that his turnaround plan for the auto maker will start to pay off in 2019. Mr. Hackett was appointed to the top job in May 2017, after running Ford's mobility business.

"We're turning the corner. Just trust me on this," he said.

The company said Marcy Klevorn, who has been president of Ford's mobility business and reported to Mr. Hackett, will retire in October after serving a short stint as chief transformation officer. In the statement, Mr. Hackett credited her with building a foundation for Ford's efforts in mobility services, including the development of a stand-alone entity to develop autonomous vehicles.

The planned retirement of Ms. Klevorn, who has worked at Ford 36 years, is the latest in a string of executive departures from the No. 2 U.S. auto maker by sales.

Last month, Ford appointed former Amazon.com Inc. executive Tim Stone to replace retiring finance chief Bob Shanks. Recent exits also include the head of Ford's Asia business, the company's top lobbyist and its treasurer.

Hau Thai-Tang, head of product development under Mr. Hackett, will report to Mr. Hinrichs, a spokesman said.

The changes take effect May 1, Ford said.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com