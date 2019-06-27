Ford Motor : Hau Thai-Tang, Chief Product Development & Purchasing Officer, will participate in the JP Morgan Global Auto Industry Day

JP Morgan Global Autos Industry Day
Hau Thai-Tang
Chief Product Development & Purchasing Officer,
Ford Motor Company
June 27, 2019
Our
Belief
Our
Aspiration
Our Plan for
Value Creation
Our People
Creating Tomorrow, Together
Freedom of movement drives human progress.
To become the world's most trusted company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.
|
|
Passion
|
for Product &
|
|
|
|
Deep Customer
|
|
|
Insight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Winning
|
|
|
|
Propulsion
|
|
|
|
|
Autonomous
|
|
|
|
Mobility
|
|
|
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
Choices
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
Experiences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fitness
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Leverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
|
Build, Partner, Buy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT Margin
|
|
|
|
Capital Efficiency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROIC
|
|
|
|
Strong Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow
|
|
Culture & Values
Our Strategic Approach For Electrification Focuses On Building A Foundation For Long Term Success
|
Play To Our Strengths
|
Commercial, Trucks, Utilities, Performance
|
Build Brand & Credibility
|
Building on our iconic nameplates; amplify
|
attributes our customers love best
|
|
Leverage Scale & Technology
|
Design, volume, manufacturing
|
and purchasing power
|
Develop an ecosystem
Business Model Innovationthat makes the transitions to BEV lifestyle easier
3
Fitness Redesign Core Initiatives
Customer
Centricity
Yield management
Advertising & Sales
Promotion
Digital marketing
optimization
Collaborative media
optimization
|
Simplicity
|
|
Speed &
|
|
|
Agility
|
|
|
|
|
Blueprint-enabled
|
|
Product-driven IT
|
|
demand
|
|
org. living the
|
|
management
|
|
desired culture
|
|
|
|
|
|
Complexity
|
|
Global
|
|
|
Order-To-Delivery
|
|
|
|
rapid prototype
|
|
Manage complexity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modular architecture
|
|
|
|
& lifecycle
|
|
|
|
management
|
|
Complexity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
governance
|
|
Agile GPDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smart Redesign
Enterprise Product Line Management
Efficiency
|
Hours Per Unit
|
|
Next-generation
|
reduction
|
|
manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capex reduction
|
|
PD footprint &
|
through reuse
|
|
capacity design
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
footprint
|
|
Best cost at Job 1
|
optimization
|
|
|
|
|
|
Freight Full-Network
|
|
|
Sourcing
|
|
|
|
|
|
IT
|
Manufacturing
|
Marketing & Sales
|
PD / Purchasing
|
Cross functional
4
Source: Ford Motor Company presentation at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference, November 14, 2018
Expected PD Fitness Impact Over 5 Year Plan Period
|
~$7B
|
20%+
|
~$1B
|
~$12B
|
Engineering /
|
Less Time
|
Manufacturing
|
Improved
|
PD Cost
|
From Sketch
|
Cost
|
Material Cost
|
Reduction
|
To Showroom
|
Reduction
|
Fitness Targets Are Embedded In Our Business Plans
5
Source: Ford Motor Company presentation at the JP Morgan Auto Conference, August 8, 2018
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ford Motor Company published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:39:06 UTC