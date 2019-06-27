Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Hau Thai-Tang, Chief Product Development & Purchasing Officer, will participate in the JP Morgan Global Auto Industry Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT

JP Morgan Global Autos Industry Day

Hau Thai-Tang

Chief Product Development & Purchasing Officer,

Ford Motor Company

June 27, 2019

Our

Belief

Our

Aspiration

Our Plan for

Value Creation

Our People

Creating Tomorrow, Together

Freedom of movement drives human progress.

To become the world's most trusted company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.

Passion

for Product &

Deep Customer

Insight

Winning

Propulsion

Autonomous

Mobility

Portfolio

Choices

Technology

Experiences

Fitness

Metrics

Operating Leverage

Growth

Build, Partner, Buy

EBIT Margin

Capital Efficiency

ROIC

Strong Balance Sheet

Cash Flow

Culture & Values

Our Strategic Approach For Electrification Focuses On Building A Foundation For Long Term Success

Play To Our Strengths

Commercial, Trucks, Utilities, Performance

Build Brand & Credibility

Building on our iconic nameplates; amplify

attributes our customers love best

Leverage Scale & Technology

Design, volume, manufacturing

and purchasing power

Develop an ecosystem

Business Model Innovationthat makes the transitions to BEV lifestyle easier

3

Fitness Redesign Core Initiatives

Customer

Centricity

Yield management

Advertising & Sales

Promotion

Digital marketing

optimization

Collaborative media

optimization

Simplicity

Speed &

Agility

Blueprint-enabled

Product-driven IT

demand

org. living the

management

desired culture

Complexity

Global

Order-To-Delivery

rapid prototype

Manage complexity

Modular architecture

& lifecycle

management

Complexity

governance

Agile GPDS

Smart Redesign

Enterprise Product Line Management

Efficiency

Hours Per Unit

Next-generation

reduction

manufacturing

Capex reduction

PD footprint &

through reuse

capacity design

Manufacturing

footprint

Best cost at Job 1

optimization

Freight Full-Network

Sourcing

Skill Team Lead:

IT

Manufacturing

Marketing & Sales

PD / Purchasing

Cross functional

4

Source: Ford Motor Company presentation at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference, November 14, 2018

Expected PD Fitness Impact Over 5 Year Plan Period

~$7B

20%+

~$1B

~$12B

Engineering /

Less Time

Manufacturing

Improved

PD Cost

From Sketch

Cost

Material Cost

Reduction

To Showroom

Reduction

Fitness Targets Are Embedded In Our Business Plans

5

Source: Ford Motor Company presentation at the JP Morgan Auto Conference, August 8, 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
09:40aFORD MOTOR : Hau Thai-Tang, Chief Product Development & Purchasing Officer, will..
PU
09:01aFord to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end 2020
RE
08:47aFord to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end 2020
RE
08:30aFORD MOTOR : to Slash Jobs as Part of European Shake-Up -- Update
DJ
07:46aFORD MOTOR : Europe to Close Plants, Cut Jobs to Boost Finances
DJ
07:26aFORD MOTOR : to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe as part of restructuring
AQ
07:06aFORD LOOKS TO THE FUTURE IN EUROPE : Business Redesigned for Profitability, Effi..
PU
06:47aEuropean car lobby cuts 2019 sales forecast to 1% fall
RE
06/26FORD MOTOR : Honors MANN+HUMMEL at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards
AQ
06/25GM to spend $20 million more on equipment upgrade at Arlington plant
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 7 734 M
Net income 2019 4 095 M
Finance 2019 9 018 M
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 9,26
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 39 536 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY28.63%39 536
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.01%173 982
VOLKSWAGEN6.18%84 786
DAIMLER AG4.80%58 581
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.99%54 083
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About