Ford Motor : Hosts Winter Festival at Michigan Central Station

01/18/2019 | 07:44pm EST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Hosts Winter Festival at Michigan Central Station

DETROIT, Jan. 18, 2019 - Ford's Michigan Central Station Winter Festival will open today and is expected to draw a large crowd despite the cold weather to enjoy a 3D light show on the iconic building, a night market and a first-of-its-kind exhibition of train station artifacts curated by the Detroit Historical Society. Other family-friendly activities include live graffiti painting, face painting, fire pits with s'mores, artist demonstrations, live performances, vendor shops, community booths and an ice sculpture of the train station.

The 10-day festival is an extension of Ford's North American International Auto Show presence. Tapping into advanced 3D projection-mapping technology and old-fashioned storytelling, Ford is using the 18-story train station as a canvas to re-create its glory days, its revitalization, and its future as the centerpiece of a new 1.2-million-square-foot Corktown campus, where along with its partners, the company seeks to shape the future of mobility and transportation.

"We've planned the festival to coincide with NAIAS so we can give auto show guests and local residents a unique and unforgettable brand experience," said Garett Carr, Ford global auto show and events manager. "We're using Detroit's most famous landmark to captivate an audience through dramatic storytelling. Whether it's sitting behind the wheel of one of our vehicles or inviting people to see where we are going as a company, high-touch, personalized experiences like this are critical to cut through to customers in a noisy marketplace."

The festival runs through Jan. 27. It is open 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The event runs until 10 p.m. this Sunday. The 3D light show will play three times per hour, with intervals filled with projections from local artists and live music from Detroit-area DJs and musicians. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

Ford is offering a free shuttle service to Michigan Central Station from Cobo Hall and surrounding neighborhoods. The shuttle routes and times can be found online.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 00:43:07 UTC
