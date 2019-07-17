Ford Motor : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,

Ford

Ford Motor Company

One American Road

P.O. Box 1899

Dearborn, Michigan 48126

July 10, 2019

Securities and Exchange Commission

450 Fifth Street N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Authority to Sign Reports under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Please let this letter serve to confirm the authority I have granted, effective immediately, to Douglas J. Cropsey, Corey M. MacGillivray, Jonathan E. Osgood, and Jerome F. Zaremba to execute and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other relevant securities exchanges forms, reports, notices and any other documents required of me under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933.

This authority shall remain in effect until I have notified you in writing of its termination.

Sincerely,

/s/Beth E. Mooney Beth E. Mooney