Ford Motor : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

MOONEY BETH E

7/10/2019

FORD MOTOR CO [F]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

ONE AMERICAN ROAD

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

DEARBORN, MI 48126

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

No securities owned.

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

(1)

(1)

No

(1)

No derivative securities owned.

securities

0

D

owned.

Explanation of Responses:

(1) No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

MOONEY BETH E

ONE AMERICAN ROAD

X

DEARBORN, MI 48126

Signatures

Corey M. MacGillivray, Attorney-in-Fact

7/17/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Ford

Ford Motor Company

One American Road

P.O. Box 1899

Dearborn, Michigan 48126

July 10, 2019

Securities and Exchange Commission

450 Fifth Street N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Authority to Sign Reports under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Please let this letter serve to confirm the authority I have granted, effective immediately, to Douglas J. Cropsey, Corey M. MacGillivray, Jonathan E. Osgood, and Jerome F. Zaremba to execute and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other relevant securities exchanges forms, reports, notices and any other documents required of me under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933.

This authority shall remain in effect until I have notified you in writing of its termination.

Sincerely,

/s/Beth E. Mooney Beth E. Mooney

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 17:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
