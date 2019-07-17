Ford Motor : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
OMB Number: 3235-0104
|
|
Estimated average burden
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
hours per response... 0.5
|
SECURITIES
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
|
2. Date of Event Requiring
|
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOONEY BETH E
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7/10/2019
|
|
FORD MOTOR CO [F]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
|
|
ONE AMERICAN ROAD
|
|
__ X __ Director
|
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. If Amendment, Date
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
DEARBORN, MI 48126
|
|
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
3. Ownership
|
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned
|
Form: Direct
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
(D) or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No securities owned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate Security
|
|
|
|
|
2. Date Exercisable
|
3. Title and Amount of
|
|
4. Conversion
|
5. Ownership
|
6. Nature of Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Expiration Date
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
or Exercise
|
|
Form of
|
Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Price of
|
|
Derivative
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Security:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
Direct (D) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
No derivative securities owned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) No securities are beneficially owned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
10% OwnerOfficerOther
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOONEY BETH E
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONE AMERICAN ROAD
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEARBORN, MI 48126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corey M. MacGillivray, Attorney-in-Fact
|
7/17/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Ford
Ford Motor Company
One American Road
P.O. Box 1899
Dearborn, Michigan 48126
July 10, 2019
Securities and Exchange Commission
450 Fifth Street N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Authority to Sign Reports under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Please let this letter serve to confirm the authority I have granted, effective immediately, to Douglas J. Cropsey, Corey M. MacGillivray, Jonathan E. Osgood, and Jerome F. Zaremba to execute and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other relevant securities exchanges forms, reports, notices and any other documents required of me under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933.
This authority shall remain in effect until I have notified you in writing of its termination.
Sincerely,
/s/Beth E. Mooney Beth E. Mooney
