Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/04 12:44:45 pm
9.895 USD   +2.97%
FORD MOTOR : Innovating for Smart Vehicles in a Smart World
06/03Major automakers post U.S. higher May new vehicle sales
06/03FORD MOTOR : Securities Registration (section 12(b))
Ford Motor : Innovating for Smart Vehicles in a Smart World

06/04/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Innovating for Smart Vehicles in a Smart World

By Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle Platform and Product

We've been talking about the promise of cellular vehicle to everything technology - or C-V2X - for more than a year and have committed to adding the capability to our future vehicles to make people's lives better with safer, more efficient driving.

But we know to truly unlock the power of this technology, we need to go even further. We need to create the innovations that will open and mediate the most beneficial connections in this connected world. We're being realistic because we know the immediate and universal adoption of C-V2X is a daunting challenge. Not only are governments and some automakers still considering alternative technologies, the "everything" in C-V2X likely always will include other connectivity methods such as Bluetooth.

So our engineering teams are creating new C-V2X innovations in addition to our work to collaboratively develop its core technologies. These innovations show how C-V2X can be part of the fabric of communications that involve other wireless technologies.

Read the full post on Medium.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:11:11 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 8 107 M
Net income 2019 3 608 M
Finance 2019 8 936 M
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,25
P/E ratio 2020 7,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 38 340 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY24.44%38 340
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN0.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG1.62%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.75%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
About