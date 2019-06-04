Ford Motor : Innovating for Smart Vehicles in a Smart World

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Innovating for Smart Vehicles in a Smart World

By Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle Platform and Product

We've been talking about the promise of cellular vehicle to everything technology - or C-V2X - for more than a year and have committed to adding the capability to our future vehicles to make people's lives better with safer, more efficient driving.

But we know to truly unlock the power of this technology, we need to go even further. We need to create the innovations that will open and mediate the most beneficial connections in this connected world. We're being realistic because we know the immediate and universal adoption of C-V2X is a daunting challenge. Not only are governments and some automakers still considering alternative technologies, the "everything" in C-V2X likely always will include other connectivity methods such as Bluetooth.

So our engineering teams are creating new C-V2X innovations in addition to our work to collaboratively develop its core technologies. These innovations show how C-V2X can be part of the fabric of communications that involve other wireless technologies.

Read the full post on Medium.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.