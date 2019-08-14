Ford Motor : Introduces Sporty Ranger FX2 Package, Adding Off-Road Style, Capability to Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Introduces Sporty Ranger FX2 Package, Adding Off-Road Style, Capability to Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks

As more customers prioritize truck customization and capability options, Ford is enabling Ranger buyers to take their two-wheel-drive truck to the next level with a new FX2 Package

two-wheel-drive truck to the next level with a new FX2 Package Ranger FX2 Package sports tough styling and capability upgrades with an electronic-locking rear differential, off-road tires, off-road-tuned suspension, front underbody guard and Ford's off-road cluster screen

electronic-locking rear differential, off-road tires, off-road-tuned suspension, front underbody guard and Ford's off-road cluster screen Ranger fans can order the FX2 Package for their trucks now, with deliveries starting in late 2019

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 - Ford is introducing the new Ranger FX2 Package as another choice for customers who want off-road styling and capability in a two-wheel-drive offering.

"FX2 expands Ranger's options for customers who want tough, off-road style with the functionality of a locking differential but don't need four-wheel drive," said Brian Bell, Ford Ranger marketing manager. "This is another way our customers can personalize Ranger to match their lifestyle while getting a great value."

Aimed at more urban markets, the FX2 Package rides on 17- or available 18-inchoff-road tires to add even tougher styling to two-wheel-drive Ranger. A front underbody guard and air dam-delete provide even more distinction, while shielding the underbody and improving approach angles.

Adding to Ranger's two-wheel-drive capability, the FX2 Package includes an electronic-locking rear differential and off- road-tuned suspension for increased traction and performance off-road. Ford's off-road cluster screen adds to the FX2 experience inside, where drivers can see pitch, roll and yaw in real time.

Tough looks, not tough choices

Demand for Ranger personalization options continues to increase, with two in every three buyers opting for a Sport Appearance Package, Chrome Appearance Package or STX Appearance Package, while one in every three selects the FX4 Off-Road Package. Over half of Ranger buyers are choosing the Trailer Tow Package.

"We're seeing sales trends that tell us to grow Ranger's capability and appearance options even further," said Chad Callander, Ford Ranger consumer marketing manager. "The FX2 Package is a result of us listening to our customers and what they're demanding from their trucks."

Ranger offers a wide variety of packages and options, including the new Black Appearance Package with black accents and high-gloss black wheels, the Sport Appearance Package with Magnetic Gray-painted accents and unique wheels and the Chrome Appearance Package with chrome body accents and bright chrome wheels.

FX2 is the latest addition to Ranger's capability offerings, which include the Trailer Tow Package with a 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness and Class IV trailer hitch receiver and the FX4 Off-Road Package featuring an electronic locking rear differential and Terrain Management System with Trail Control.

It all starts with Built Ford Tough

Ford Ranger answers the call of truck customers looking for an affordable, rugged and maneuverable midsize pickup that's Built Ford Tough. Torture-tested alongside Ford F-150 trucks, Ranger quality starts with a high-strength steel