Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Introduces Sporty Ranger FX2 Package, Adding Off-Road Style, Capability to Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:12am EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Introduces Sporty Ranger FX2 Package, Adding Off-Road Style, Capability to Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks

  • As more customers prioritize truck customization and capability options, Ford is enabling Ranger buyers to take their two-wheel-drive truck to the next level with a new FX2 Package
  • Ranger FX2 Package sports tough styling and capability upgrades with an electronic-locking rear differential, off-road tires, off-road-tuned suspension, front underbody guard and Ford's off-road cluster screen
  • Ranger fans can order the FX2 Package for their trucks now, with deliveries starting in late 2019

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 - Ford is introducing the new Ranger FX2 Package as another choice for customers who want off-road styling and capability in a two-wheel-drive offering.

"FX2 expands Ranger's options for customers who want tough, off-road style with the functionality of a locking differential but don't need four-wheel drive," said Brian Bell, Ford Ranger marketing manager. "This is another way our customers can personalize Ranger to match their lifestyle while getting a great value."

Aimed at more urban markets, the FX2 Package rides on 17- or available 18-inchoff-road tires to add even tougher styling to two-wheel-drive Ranger. A front underbody guard and air dam-delete provide even more distinction, while shielding the underbody and improving approach angles.

Adding to Ranger's two-wheel-drive capability, the FX2 Package includes an electronic-locking rear differential and off- road-tuned suspension for increased traction and performance off-road. Ford's off-road cluster screen adds to the FX2 experience inside, where drivers can see pitch, roll and yaw in real time.

Tough looks, not tough choices

Demand for Ranger personalization options continues to increase, with two in every three buyers opting for a Sport Appearance Package, Chrome Appearance Package or STX Appearance Package, while one in every three selects the FX4 Off-Road Package. Over half of Ranger buyers are choosing the Trailer Tow Package.

"We're seeing sales trends that tell us to grow Ranger's capability and appearance options even further," said Chad Callander, Ford Ranger consumer marketing manager. "The FX2 Package is a result of us listening to our customers and what they're demanding from their trucks."

Ranger offers a wide variety of packages and options, including the new Black Appearance Package with black accents and high-gloss black wheels, the Sport Appearance Package with Magnetic Gray-painted accents and unique wheels and the Chrome Appearance Package with chrome body accents and bright chrome wheels.

FX2 is the latest addition to Ranger's capability offerings, which include the Trailer Tow Package with a 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness and Class IV trailer hitch receiver and the FX4 Off-Road Package featuring an electronic locking rear differential and Terrain Management System with Trail Control.

It all starts with Built Ford Tough

Ford Ranger answers the call of truck customers looking for an affordable, rugged and maneuverable midsize pickup that's Built Ford Tough. Torture-tested alongside Ford F-150 trucks, Ranger quality starts with a high-strength steel

frame backbone, proven Ford-built2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine and class-exclusive10-speed automatic transmission. Great features like a standard 4G LTE modem with Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices and an array of available dealer-installed accessories make Ranger a perfect partner for every adventure.

"What's most important for our customers is that any personalization offering starts with Built Ford Tough DNA," said Callander. "You know Ranger is going to live up to Ford's proven truck standards, however you customize it."

The FX2 Package is available for $595 (excludes taxes) and can be ordered at dealers now, with deliveries expected in late 2019.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 194,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
06:12aFORD MOTOR : Introduces Sporty Ranger FX2 Package, Adding Off-Road Style, Capabi..
PU
02:54aCar dealership Lookers sees more costs to fix problems related to sales pract..
RE
08/13FORD MOTOR : GM, Ford planning for possible economic downturn - executives
RE
08/12FORD MOTOR : Upgraded Mustang Shelby GT350R Picks Up New Chassis Technology from..
PU
08/09FORD MOTOR : Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Woodward Dream Cruise with Mustang A..
PU
08/07FORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Compliance Recall for Select 2020 Ford Explorer and L..
PU
08/06HAGENS BERMAN : Attorneys Alert Owners and Lessees of MyFord Touch-Equipped Ford..
BU
08/06FORD MOTOR COMPANY : to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2019 Auto Conference
BU
08/05Former United Auto Workers official gets 15 months in labor corruption case
RE
08/05STUNNING PERFORMANCE AND CONTROL : 2020 Shelby GT500 Achieves Supercar Accelerat..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 6 209 M
Net income 2019 3 856 M
Finance 2019 7 990 M
Yield 2019 6,49%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 36 946 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,01  $
Last Close Price 9,26  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY21.44%36 946
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.87%182 576
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.87%81 018
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.62%55 482
DAIMLER AG-6.67%50 856
BMW AG-13.66%44 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group