Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification Concerning Road Load

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

The following can be attributed to Kim Pittel, group vice president, Sustainability, Environment & Safety Engineering, Ford Motor Company:

“In September, a handful of employees raised a concern through our Speak Up employee reporting channel regarding the analytical modeling that is part of our U.S. fuel economy and emissions compliance process.

At Ford, we believe that trust in our brand is earned by acting with integrity and transparency. As part of this, we have a process for looking at how we perform and behave in our broad and complex company.

As a result of the concern, we have taken a number of actions. Specifically:

  • We have hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into the vehicle road load specifications used in our testing and applications to certify emissions and fuel economy.

    Road load is a vehicle-specific resistance level used in vehicle dynamometer testing, including for fuel economy ratings and emissions certifications. Road load is established through engineering models that are validated through vehicle testing, including physical track tests referred to as coastdown testing.
  • Ford has retained independent industry technical experts as part of our investigation team.
  • We are hiring an independent lab to conduct further coastdown testing as part of our investigation.
  • Ford also is evaluating potential changes to our road-load modeling process, including engineering, technical and governance components.
  • This week, we voluntarily shared these potential concerns with Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board officials.

The investigation and potential concerns do not involve the use of defeat devices in our products. At this time, there’s been no determination that this affects Ford’s fuel economy labels or emissions certifications.

We plan to work with regulators and the independent lab to complete a technical review. As part of our review, we have identified potential concerns with how we calculate road load. The first vehicle we are evaluating is the 2019 Ranger; we are assessing additional vehicles as well.

As always, we strive to be transparent with our customers, employees, dealers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We understand how important it is to all audiences that we thoroughly yet swiftly complete this investigation.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:41pFORD MOTOR : investigating possible problems with fuel economy, emissions tests
RE
04:35pANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0000037996-19-000012 (34 Act) Size: 74 MB
PU
04:31pFORD MOTOR : Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification Concerning R..
BU
04:22pFORD MOTOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
10:13aDTE ENERGY : Ford to Procure 500,000 MW Hours Wind Energy Through DTE Program
DJ
07:05aFord's Brazil shutdown highlights automakers' woes with excess capacity
RE
02/20FORD MOTOR : exits S.America heavy truck business
AQ
02/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Lockheed Martin, UBS, Sainsbury...
02/20FORD MOTOR : Shakes Up South America Strategy
DJ
02/19FORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- 6th Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 180 M
Net income 2019 4 888 M
Finance 2019 8 850 M
Yield 2019 6,71%
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
P/E ratio 2020 6,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 35 562 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,46 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY15.42%35 562
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.92%200 000
VOLKSWAGEN5.59%84 796
DAIMLER12.74%62 743
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%56 309
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.48%53 463
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.