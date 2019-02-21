Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:48pm EST

By Mike Colias and Stephen Nakrosis

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday that it would investigate its process for certifying vehicles to meet U.S. fuel-economy standards, after a group of employees raised concerns about the company's testing methods.

The Dearborn, Mich., auto maker has alerted federal regulators to its potential concerns, but the company hasn't determined whether this would result in a revision of its fuel-economy ratings, a Ford spokesman said.

Ford could face federal fines and legal action from customers if its mileage ratings or emissions compliance are found to be faulty. The spokesman declined to say how many vehicles would be affected by the investigation.

The auto maker said it would work with regulators and outside experts to evaluate the emissions-certification process, starting with its recently launched 2019 Ford Ranger compact pickup, to be followed by additional vehicles.

Ford in late October brought in an outside firm to look into concerns raised by employees, the Ford spokesman said. The firm submitted initial findings to Ford, which began an internal investigation in December, he said. That led to the company to communicate the issue to regulators this week.

In a statement Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency said Ford briefed the agency on the issue Wednesday. It said the information Ford disclosed is "too incomplete for EPA to reach any conclusions" and that it would work with the company as the investigation unfolds.

The disclosure comes as Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett tries to reassure investors that a broad turnaround plan for the company will start gaining traction this year. Mr. Hackett has been under pressure to boost declining profits and articulate a long-term growth strategy for the second-biggest U.S. auto maker by sales.

Over the past decade, a number of large auto companies have taken significant financial hits from fuel-economy and emissions controversies, after either inflating their mileage ratings or intentionally skirting laws governing tailpipe pollution.

The most notable was Volkswagen AG's disclosure in 2015 that it installed so-called defeat devices on nearly 600,000 diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests. The German car maker in 2017 pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the U.S. and has paid more than $20 billion in legal settlements and fines.

On Thursday, Ford said in a statement that "the investigation and potential concerns don't involve the use of defeat devices in our products."

Ford in 2014 lowered the mileage ratings on six models, mostly hybrids and plug-in electric hybrids, after admitting to overstating its vehicles' fuel economy. The company said the overstatements resulted from errors conducted during government-prescribed testing and that it would pay owners as much as $1,050 to compensate for underestimating fuel costs.

In 2012, Kia Motors Corp. and its parent company Hyundai Motor Co. admitted to having overstated fuel-efficiency ratings on about 1.2 million vehicles sold in the U.S. by 1 to 6 miles a gallon. The South Korean auto makers, which blamed the inflated ratings on testing errors, eventually agreed in 2014 to pay nearly $700 million in federal fines and class-action lawsuits.

Ford said it has hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into the so-called "vehicle road load specifications" used in testing to certify emissions and fuel economy.

Vehicles usually are tested for emissions and fuel economy using a machine called a dynamometer, which is stationary. Testers are required to simulate so-called road load, or the effect of friction from the tires and aerodynamic drag when the vehicle is moving.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
07:48pFORD MOTOR : Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification -- Update
DJ
06:40pFORD MOTOR : probing possible problems with fuel economy, emissions tests
RE
06:10pFORD MOTOR : Form 10K
PU
05:20pFORD MOTOR : Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification
DJ
04:35pANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0000037996-19-000012 (34 Act) Size: 74 MB
PU
04:31pFORD MOTOR : Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification Concerning R..
BU
04:30pFORD MOTOR : begins probe into whether gas mileage was overstated
AQ
04:22pFORD MOTOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
10:13aDTE ENERGY : Ford to Procure 500,000 MW Hours Wind Energy Through DTE Program
DJ
07:05aFord's Brazil shutdown highlights automakers' woes with excess capacity
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 180 M
Net income 2019 4 888 M
Finance 2019 8 850 M
Yield 2019 6,71%
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
P/E ratio 2020 6,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 35 562 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,46 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY15.42%35 562
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.92%200 000
VOLKSWAGEN5.59%84 796
DAIMLER12.74%62 743
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%56 309
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.48%53 463
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.