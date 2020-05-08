Ford Motor : Issues Equipment Recall for Incorrect Replacement Headlamps for Select 2013-16 Lincoln MKZ Vehicles (opens in new window)

Ford Motor Company Issues Equipment Recall for Incorrect Replacement Headlamps for Select 2013-16 Lincoln MKZ Vehicles

DEARBORN, Mich., April 28, 2020 - Ford Motor Company is issuing an equipment recall for certain replacement handlamps. The affected replacement headlamps were sold directly to customers or installed on select 2013-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

Due to a backorder of replacement headlamp assemblies in North America, some dealers began ordering and installing headlamp assemblies designed for the Korea and China markets, which were similar in design to North America units and appeared to function properly. However, the dealers were unaware that the units did not comply with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, including for headlamp beam patterns, illuminated side markers, horizontal adjustments and U.S. Department of Transportation markings.

Ford Motor Company is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 130 replacement headlamps, including those on 37 vehicles identified by Ford in the United States.

Dealers will inspect headlamps in affected vehicles and replace them as needed. Dealers will also contact customers who purchased over-the-counter parts and provide replacements. The Ford Motor Company reference number for this recall is 20C10.

