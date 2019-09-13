Log in
Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall for Select 2017 Explorer Vehicles for a Sharp Seat Frame Edge

09/13/2019 | 08:42am EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Motor Company Issues Safety Recall for Select 2017 Explorer Vehicles for a Sharp Seat Frame Edge

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 13, 2019 - Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles for an improperly coined seat-frame edge. Affected vehicles are equipped with power seats and may have seat frames with sharp edges. Customers could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console, presenting the risk of injury.

Ford is aware of 31 reports of hand injuries attributed to this condition.

This action affects 311,907 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Feb. 13, 2016, to Oct. 25, 2017.

Dealers will install flocked tape to the exposed edge and tab on the inboard side of the power seat frames. Customers are advised to use caution and avoid contact with the seat frame edge until the repair is completed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S29.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 194,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:41:02 UTC
