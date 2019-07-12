Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall for Select 2019 Ranger SuperCab Vehicles for Right-Front Seat Belt Assembly Issue

DEARBORN, Mich., July 12, 2019 - Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2019 Ranger SuperCab vehicles for the right-front seat belt. In affected vehicles, the right-front seat belt may have been improperly assembled. Improperly assembled seat belts may not adequately restrain occupants in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects approximately 7,580 vehicles in the United States and federal territories and approximately 400 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built from June 18, 2018, to June 18, 2019, at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the right-front seat belt assembly. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S23.