Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall for Select 2020 Expedition Vehicles for Front Passenger Seat Belt Tension Sensor

Ford Motor Company Issues Safety Recall for Select 2020 Expedition Vehicles for Front Passenger Seat Belt Tension Sensor

DEARBORN, Mich., April 20, 2020 - Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2020 Ford Expedition vehicles. In affected vehicles, the belt tension sensor in the front passenger seat belt buckle may malfunction and can lead to a misclassification of the size and weight of the occupant for the restraint system. In some circumstances, this malfunction may not be detected, and the airbag light may not illuminate. Occupant misclassification may result in passenger injury in the event of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.Affected vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7, 2019, and include 1,355 vehicles in the United States, 12 in Canada and one in Mexico.

Dealers will replace the front passenger seat belt buckle. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S17.

