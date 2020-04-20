Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall for Select 2020 Expedition Vehicles for Front Passenger Seat Belt Tension Sensor

04/20/2020

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Motor Company Issues Safety Recall for Select 2020 Expedition Vehicles for Front Passenger Seat Belt Tension Sensor

DEARBORN, Mich., April 20, 2020 - Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2020 Ford Expedition vehicles. In affected vehicles, the belt tension sensor in the front passenger seat belt buckle may malfunction and can lead to a misclassification of the size and weight of the occupant for the restraint system. In some circumstances, this malfunction may not be detected, and the airbag light may not illuminate. Occupant misclassification may result in passenger injury in the event of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.Affected vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7, 2019, and include 1,355 vehicles in the United States, 12 in Canada and one in Mexico.

Dealers will replace the front passenger seat belt buckle. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S17.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 12:45:02 UTC
