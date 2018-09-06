Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall in North America for Select 2015-18 F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab Vehicles for Driver and Front Passenger Seat Belt Pretensioners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Issues Safety Recall in North America for Select 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab Vehicles for Driver and Front Passenger Seat Belt Pretensioners

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 6, 2018 - Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 2 million select 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles in North America for driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners.

Ford's investigation found that some front seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they deploy. When sufficient sparks are present, gases exhausted inside the lower portion of the B-pillar by the pretensioners may ignite. If this gas ignites, components behind the B-pillar such as insulation and carpet may subsequently catch fire.

Ford is aware of 17 reports of smoke or fire in the United States and six in Canada. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

  • • 2015-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018

  • • 2015-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 20, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018

There are approximately 1,995,776 vehicles in North America relating to this concern, with 1,619,112 vehicles in the United States and its federalized territories, 339,884 in Canada and 36,780 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S27.

Dealers will remove insulation material from the B-pillar trim, remove remnants of wiring harness tape in the B-pillar area, and apply heat-resistant tape to the carpet and its insulation. Dealers also will modify the back interior panels of Regular Cab vehicles. All repairs will be provided at no cost to customers.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 12:06:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:41pFORD MOTOR : recalls two million trucks to address seat-belt fire concerns
RE
02:18pFORD MOTOR : recalls two million trucks to address seat-belt fire concerns
RE
02:12pFORD MOTOR : Current report filing
PU
02:07pFORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Recall in North America for Select 2015-18 F-150 Regu..
PU
02:04pFORD MOTOR CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:17pFORD MOTOR : Argo AI Named to LinkedIn Top Startups List
PU
12:37pFORD MOTOR : How Much Trouble Does Ford’s Business Face Next Year?
AQ
09/05FORD MOTOR : to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s Sixth Annual Laguna Confer..
PU
09/05FORD MOTOR COMPANY : to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s Sixth Annual Lagun..
BU
09/05FORD MOTOR : F-series, vans combine for best sales since 2005, f-series sales in..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:11aFord recall 2M trucks in North America 
09/05First Quarterly Update - Steve's Dividend Portfolio And Strategy For Replacin.. 
09/055%+ DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Foreign Markets Disappointing You Again? (August .. 
09/05Ford talks macro trends 
09/05Beat The Recession With Dividends - Part 2 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 577 M
Net income 2018 5 523 M
Finance 2018 9 921 M
Yield 2018 7,29%
P/E ratio 2018 6,73
P/E ratio 2019 6,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 37 825 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.18%37 745
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.93%198 151
VOLKSWAGEN-18.21%78 448
DAIMLER-23.33%67 204
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.43%61 685
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.88%52 264
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.