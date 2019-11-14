Ford Motor : Issues Two Safety Recalls and a Safety Compliance Recall

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 14, 2019 - Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls and a safety compliance recall in North America. Details are as follows.

Safety recall for select 2019-20 Ford F-150 vehicles for improperly secured positive battery-terminal fastener

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2019-20 Ford F-150 vehicles for a positive battery-terminal fastener that may not be secured due to wiring eyelet adhesive on the surface area of the terminal joint contact for the battery-monitoring sensor. An attachment that is not secure may result in intermittent or inoperative vehicle systems, affecting instrument panel displays, braking or steering assist, or causing the engine to stall. This condition could also create a resistive short, increasing the potential for smoke, melting or risk of fire.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 135,725 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 30,073 in Canada, and 2,257 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Dearborn Truck Plant from July 15 to Oct. 1, 2019, and at Kansas City Assembly Plant from June 24 to Oct. 1, 2019.

Dealers will inspect the positive battery cable joint for excess sealant adhesive. If present, dealers will remove excess adhesive, reassemble the joint and torque the fastener to specification. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S40.

Safety recall for select 2016-17 Lincoln MKX vehicles with 3.7-liter engines

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2016-17 Lincoln MKX vehicles with 3.7-liter engines. In affected vehicles, the battery cable harness may have substandard clearance, which could allow the harness to contact the transmission shifter cable bracket. Contact between the battery cable harness and the transmission shifter cable bracket could wear through the insulation of the cable, resulting in the cable shorting to ground, increasing the risk of overheated or melted wiring, as well as fire.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. Ford is aware of three vehicle fires potentially related to this issue.

This action affects 54,411 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 5,253 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 12, 2014, to Sept. 11, 2017.

Dealers will remove the four battery harness clips at the battery tray and one elbow guide, then install a wire channel shield and protective sleeve to the battery cable harness. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S41.

Safety compliance recall for select 2018-19 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles with LED headlamps

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety compliance recall for select 2018-19 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles with LED headlamps. Affected vehicles are equipped with high-series daytime running lamps controlled by an incorrectly configured body control module. When the daytime running lamps are illuminated and the master lighting switch is moved to the low-beam position, the daytime running lamps do not revert to parking lamp intensity as required by federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 86,296 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 14,079 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Oakville Assembly Plant:

2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built from May 1, 2017, to July 13, 2018

2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built from March 5, 2018, to Oct. 8, 2019

Dealers will update the body control module. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C10.