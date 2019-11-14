Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Issues Two Safety Recalls and a Safety Compliance Recall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 10:05am EST

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 14, 2019 - Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls and a safety compliance recall in North America. Details are as follows.

Safety recall for select 2019-20 Ford F-150 vehicles for improperly secured positive battery-terminal fastener

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2019-20 Ford F-150 vehicles for a positive battery-terminal fastener that may not be secured due to wiring eyelet adhesive on the surface area of the terminal joint contact for the battery-monitoring sensor. An attachment that is not secure may result in intermittent or inoperative vehicle systems, affecting instrument panel displays, braking or steering assist, or causing the engine to stall. This condition could also create a resistive short, increasing the potential for smoke, melting or risk of fire.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 135,725 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 30,073 in Canada, and 2,257 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Dearborn Truck Plant from July 15 to Oct. 1, 2019, and at Kansas City Assembly Plant from June 24 to Oct. 1, 2019.

Dealers will inspect the positive battery cable joint for excess sealant adhesive. If present, dealers will remove excess adhesive, reassemble the joint and torque the fastener to specification. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S40.

Safety recall for select 2016-17 Lincoln MKX vehicles with 3.7-liter engines

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2016-17 Lincoln MKX vehicles with 3.7-liter engines. In affected vehicles, the battery cable harness may have substandard clearance, which could allow the harness to contact the transmission shifter cable bracket. Contact between the battery cable harness and the transmission shifter cable bracket could wear through the insulation of the cable, resulting in the cable shorting to ground, increasing the risk of overheated or melted wiring, as well as fire.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. Ford is aware of three vehicle fires potentially related to this issue.

This action affects 54,411 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 5,253 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 12, 2014, to Sept. 11, 2017.

Dealers will remove the four battery harness clips at the battery tray and one elbow guide, then install a wire channel shield and protective sleeve to the battery cable harness. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S41.

Safety compliance recall for select 2018-19 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles with LED headlamps

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety compliance recall for select 2018-19 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles with LED headlamps. Affected vehicles are equipped with high-series daytime running lamps controlled by an incorrectly configured body control module. When the daytime running lamps are illuminated and the master lighting switch is moved to the low-beam position, the daytime running lamps do not revert to parking lamp intensity as required by federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 86,296 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 14,079 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Oakville Assembly Plant:

  • 2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built from May 1, 2017, to July 13, 2018
  • 2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built from March 5, 2018, to Oct. 8, 2019

Dealers will update the body control module. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C10.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 15:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:05aFORD MOTOR : Issues Two Safety Recalls and a Safety Compliance Recall
PU
07:15aTrump energy pick to face questions on coal, nuclear power
RE
07:05aELECTRIC AND UNTAMED : Ford's Electric-Vehicles Leader to Address Barclays 2019 ..
BU
11/12U.S. auto showrooms need more electric cars, environmental group says
RE
11/12REVIEW : 'Ford v Ferrari' is a very pleasant (fast) ride
AQ
11/11Mexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update
DJ
11/11FORD MOTOR : Leadership and Business Wisdom
AQ
11/10FORD MOTOR : electric vehicle chief sees more products, sales growth
AQ
11/08FORD MOTOR : Bale and Damon go into overdrive for 'Ford v Ferrari'
AQ
11/08FULL STEAM AHEAD : Ford advances children's science program with steam machine u..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 5 326 M
Net income 2019 2 178 M
Finance 2019 7 374 M
Yield 2019 6,81%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,04x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 34 931 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,16  $
Last Close Price 8,81  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY15.16%34 931
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.65%205 674
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.29%99 450
DAIMLER AG16.62%63 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.18%53 136
BMW AG4.19%52 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group