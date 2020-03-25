Ford Motor : Issues Two Safety Recalls for North America and One Safety Recall for Canada Only

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Motor Company Issues Two Safety Recalls for North America and One Safety Recall for Canada Only

DEARBORN, Mich., March 25, 2020 - Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls for North America and one for Canada only. Details are as follows:

Safety recall for select 2014-15 Ford Fiesta, 2014-16 Ford Fusion and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2014-15 Ford Fiesta, 2014-16 Ford Fusion and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. In affected vehicles, the latch pawl spring-tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high ambient temperatures. A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a "door will not close" condition. If the customer is able to latch the door after repeated attempts, there is a potential the door may unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 248,912 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 19,431 in Mexico and four in Canada.

Affected vehicles include:

2014-15 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to Dec. 4, 2014

Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to Dec. 4, 2014 2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to April 27, 2015

Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to April 27, 2015 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to April 27, 2015

Affected vehicles are or have been previously registered in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and federal territories.

Dealers will remove and replace the side door latches. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S15.

Safety recall for select 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2021 Ford E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles. Affected vehicles may have frame-mounted wire harnesses that could, over time, chafe on the frame and damage the wire harness and the circuits within it. The chafing condition could affect wiring associated with the fuel, trailer tow and antilock braking systems. Damage to the fuel pump circuit could result in an unexpected engine stall while driving. If an engine stall occurs while driving without a warning or the ability to restart, it can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident, injury or fire related to this condition. This action affects 2,871 vehicles in the United States and 760 in Canada. Affected 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant, May 11, 2019, to Jan. 30, 2020.

Dealers will inspect the wire harness for damage. If there is no damage, the technician will apply anti-abrasion tape over the area and ensure clearance to surrounding components. If the wire harness is damaged, technicians will follow the standard workshop manual repair procedure to slice in new wire, apply anti-abrasion tape over the area and ensure clearance to surrounding components. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S13.