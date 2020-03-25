Ford Motor : Issues Two Safety Recalls for North America and One Safety Recall for Canada Only

Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

03/25/2020

Ford Motor Company Issues Two Safety Recalls for North America and One Safety Recall for Canada Only

DEARBORN, Mich., March 25, 2020 - Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls for North America and one for Canada only. Details are as follows:

Safety recall for select 2014-15 Ford Fiesta, 2014-16 Ford Fusion and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2014-15 Ford Fiesta, 2014-16 Ford Fusion and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. In affected vehicles, the latch pawl spring-tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high ambient temperatures. A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a "door will not close" condition. If the customer is able to latch the door after repeated attempts, there is a potential the door may unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 248,912 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 19,431 in Mexico and four in Canada.

Affected vehicles include:

  • 2014-15Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to Dec. 4, 2014
  • 2014-16Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to April 27, 2015
  • 2014-16Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to April 27, 2015

Affected vehicles are or have been previously registered in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and federal territories.

Dealers will remove and replace the side door latches. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S15.

Safety recall for select 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2021 Ford E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles. Affected vehicles may have frame-mounted wire harnesses that could, over time, chafe on the frame and damage the wire harness and the circuits within it. The chafing condition could affect wiring associated with the fuel, trailer tow and antilock braking systems. Damage to the fuel pump circuit could result in an unexpected engine stall while driving. If an engine stall occurs while driving without a warning or the ability to restart, it can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident, injury or fire related to this condition. This action affects 2,871 vehicles in the United States and 760 in Canada. Affected 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant, May 11, 2019, to Jan. 30, 2020.

Dealers will inspect the wire harness for damage. If there is no damage, the technician will apply anti-abrasion tape over the area and ensure clearance to surrounding components. If the wire harness is damaged, technicians will follow the standard workshop manual repair procedure to slice in new wire, apply anti-abrasion tape over the area and ensure clearance to surrounding components. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S13.

Safety recall in Canada only for select 2006-10 Ford Fusion, 2006-10 Mercury Milan and 2006-10 Lincoln MKZ vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2006-10 Ford Fusion, 2006-10 Mercury Milan and 2006-10 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. In some affected vehicles, a normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open, which could result in extended brake pedal travel, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of one accident report related to this condition. This action affects 54,292 vehicles in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 22, 2006, to July 15, 2009.

Dealers will inspect the hydraulic control unit for signs of stuck or slow-responding valves and replace the unit if necessary. The system will be pressure-flushed with DOT 4 brake fluid and the DOT 3 reservoir cap will be replaced with a new DOT 4 cap. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S14.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

