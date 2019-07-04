Ford Motor : Limited-Edition, Track-Only Ford GT Mk II Unleashes The Next Level of Ford GT Supercar Performance

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Limited-Edition,Track-Only Ford GT Mk II Unleashes The Next Level of Ford GT Supercar Performance

Created by Ford Performance and Multimatic, the Ford GT Mk II delivers the full performance potential of the Ford GT in a track-only version engineered independent of race series rules, regulations and limitations

Ford GT Mk II performance innovations and improvements include aerodynamic enhancements for added downforce, further weight savings and chassis updates for better handling, and increased engine power

Available now, limited-edition track car is limited to 45 vehicles with a $1.2 million starting MSRP

GOODWOOD, UK, Jul. 4, 2019 - Ford and Multimatic today reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed the Ford GT Mk II, a limited-edition,track-only GT that represents the next stage in Ford GT performance.

With a 700 horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, race-proven aerodynamics and competition-oriented handling, the GT Mk II has been co-developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic based on competitive learnings from Ford's successful FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaigns with the Ford GT race car yet GT Mk II is engineered independent of race series rules, regulations and limitations.

"The GT Mk II unleashes the full performance potential of the Ford GT without any artificial performance limitations dictated by racing sanctioning bodies," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer. "It's the closest GT owners can get to the Le Mans-winning performance and exhilarating feeling of crossing the finish line in the Ford GT race car."

Limited to just 45 vehicles, with a starting MSRP of $1.2 million, the GT Mk II joins the GT race car that won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Ford GT supercar.

"The true off-the-hook performance capability of the GT hasn't yet been fully showcased," said Multimatic's Chief Technical Officer, Larry Holt. "The road car is obviously limited by the many global homologation requirements that it must comply with, and the race car suffers from the restriction of the dreaded Balance of Performance, resulting in it being 150 horsepower down to the road car. The Mk II answers the regularly asked question of how would the car perform with all the limitations lifted: the answer is spectacularly."

Built in Markham, Ontario, the Mk II begins life at the main Ford GT plant before being transferred to a specialist facility at Multimatic Motorsports where it is crafted into the Ford GT Mk II.

The Best of Both Worlds

The Ford GT Mk II is focused around aerodynamic and engine improvements and shares key features with both the street-legal GT supercar as well as the GT race car. Many of its components have been track-proven in the world's most challenging endurance racing events.

The large dual-element rear wing exceeds what the Ford GT race car offers in terms of downforce. An all-new front racing splitter and diffuser have been incorporated along with new fender louvres and dive planes, which help balance out the extra rear downforce.

These aggressive aerodynamic changes enable the GT Mk II to generate over 400 percent more downforce than the Ford GT while fixed aerodynamic elements along with its race-proven suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport racing tires enable the car to pull more than 2Gs of lateral grip.